Elizabeth Chambers realized she needed to sell her shared Cayman Islands home with ex-husband Armie Hammer after discovering something that took place there.

“On what feels like day 782 of moving back home to Los Angeles, I just discovered this happy surprise,” Chambers, 42, wrote via Instagram Stories on Wednesday, September 11, alongside a video of a moving box with a sweet message.

Chambers recalled the last time her items were being packed, adding, “During my darkest days of divorce, I found out that something had happened in our family home that made me want to sell it immediately.”

The entrepreneur received help from someone important to her. “I was heartbroken and coordinating the move from the Cayman Islands with our beloved Nini, who is truly family,” Chambers continued while referring to someone who worked for them. “She took it all on herself, organized the team and made it all happen. She has always been there for our family every step of the way.”

While reflecting on the past, Chambers noted how far she has come. “Now over 4.5 years later, healed and happy, this little love note means more than I can express,” she concluded.

Chambers’ insight into her split from Hammer — and his subsequent scandal — comes after she has remained largely tight-lipped about the situation.

The former couple were married for over a decade before announcing their split in July 2020. Chambers and Hammer, 38, who share daughter Harper, 9, and son Ford, 7, finalized their divorce three years later. Hammer continued to make headlines when he was accused in 2021 of sending several women graphic text messages about his sexual fantasies, including rape, mutilation and cannibalism.

The actor was also accused of sexual assault, which Hammer’s attorneys denied at the time. (The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office confirmed in June 2023 that it was not moving forward with the sexual assault charges after a two-year investigation.)

“I am shocked, heartbroken and devastated,” Chambers wrote via Instagram in February 2021 about the scandal. “Heartbreak aside, I am listening and will continue to listen and educate myself on these delicate matters. I didn’t realize how much I didn’t know.”

After residing in the Cayman Islands since 2020, Chambers and Hammer both documented their individual moves back to Los Angeles over the summer. Hammer recently offered an update on where he and Chambers stand as they continue to coparent.

“We’re very good coparents. We’ve worked through a lot of stuff together,” Hammer said an episode of Piers Morgan Uncensored in July. “We are able to put our children first and foremost. I would say that, in a big way, bygones are bygones. It was a messy, murky time and I think nobody puts their best foot forward in those times.”

Hammer confirmed that his infidelity played a large role in their split.

“I got to a point where I realized I was becoming someone I didn’t recognize and didn’t want to be, and then I came clean to my wife at the time and told her what was going on,” he continued. “[It caused] a lot of anger, lot of betrayal, lot of hurt [and] a lot of pain, which I caused. I mean, that’s on me. We tried working on our marriage for a while after that.”

After attending couples therapy, Hammer and Chambers realized they needed to move on.

“We spent a considerable amount of time in couple’s therapy and trying to work through our issues. As we continued to work through them, it just became clear that the damage had been done. I had done the damage. It was a dark, painful time,” he noted. “I think what happens in long-term relationships are the two people will grow constantly and if the people start to grow apart, at first it’s almost minuscule [and] unrecognizable and it’s like a tanker ship going on the open seas.”

He concluded: “I think that’s what finally happened in my marriage. I think you have two people who grow, which everyone will do, but they weren’t growing, necessarily, together.”