



Ellie Kemper knows there’s no place like home for the holidays.

The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt star, 39, revealed to Us Weekly exclusively what she’s looking forward to most this holiday season as a new family of four. Kemper and her husband, Michael Koman, welcomed their second son, Matthew, in September, and are still adjusting to being parents of two. In light of her hectic life at home, the actress told Us on Tuesday, November 19, that she’s hoping to have some quality family time over the holidays.

“I’ll be going back to St. Louis not once, but twice,” the Office alum said. “My whole family will be going with all their kids … and really it’s just about being together and playing games. We always play a lot of games, which I used to roll my eyes at, but now love.”

Kemper’s family puts their own unique spin on charades, putting her comedic talents to the test.

“We play this game Fictionary, where you have to make up definitions to words and always has everyone laughing. I think that’s what I’m looking forward to the most,” she told Us.

The My Squirrel Days author admitted during the same interview that being a new mom of two can be a little overwhelming. “It’s a crazy explosion in your life,” Kemper said. “It’s a wonderful explosion.”

But being in the midst of motherhood whirlwind doesn’t keep her from taking time to enjoy the little things too this coming season. The actress is partnering with HP’s Print the Holidays campaign to teach kids the joys of embracing creativity this winter, instead of spending the holidays on their screens.

Along with paring down her screen time to be in the moment with her family, Kemper revealed her goals for the new year.

“My New Year’s resolution is going to be not to eat so much sugar before bed. Because I’m old now and my body can’t process it the same way. And then I wake up in the night [and] I’m sweating,” she joked. “Stop eating so much sugar before bed!”