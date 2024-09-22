Emily Blunt‘s career went stratospheric after she starred as Miranda Priestly’s snarky assistant Emily in The Devil Wears Prada, but the actress’ two young daughters had some interesting thoughts about the character.

“They thought I was the meanest person they’ve ever met,” the Fall Guy actress told Page Six.

Blunt has two children with her actor husband John Krasinski — Hazel, 10, and Violet, 7.

Despite the negative review her character received from her children, Blunt remains proud of The Devil Wears Prada, as well as endlessly surprised by its influence on pop culture.

“It’s incredible that it has such an indelible fingerprint on people … and it’s quoted to me every week,” she told the outlet.

Blunt also revealed that the entire cast of the 2006 movie had “the time of our lives” while making the film. Blunt starred alongside Anne Hathaway, Meryl Streep and Stanley Tucci in the fashion magazine flick.

“At the time I was young, it was my first big movie,” the actress related to Page Six. “I remember my agent calling me and telling me about the opening weekend. I was like, ‘Is that good?’ Like I didn’t know what was good.”

Earlier this year, it was reported that a sequel to The Devil Wears Prada is finally in the works almost two decades later.

According to an Entertainment Weekly report, Blunt is set to return as Emily, along with her former co-stars Streep, Hathaway and Tucci. OG team members also set to return are screenwriter Aline Brosh McKenna, producer Wendy Finerman and the film’s director David Frankel.

The Devil Wears Prada is based on Lauren Weisberger’s 2003 novel of the same name, and follows Andy Sachs (Hathaway) as she starts work for fashion magazine Runway’s editor-in-chief, Miranda Priestly (Streep).

Andy quickly learns that working for a fashion magazine is far from glamorous, particularly when you’re the new assistant to the editor. Fellow assistant Emily Charlton (Blunt) only makes Andy’s life more difficult, as they both attempt to survive in the terrifying world of fashion.

Weisberger wrote two sequels to her successful novel — 2013’s Revenge Wears Prada: The Devil Returns and 2018’s When Life Gives You Lululemons. The latter novel focuses on Blunt’s character Emily who has forged a career as an image consultant after leaving Runway.

While the plot of The Devil Wears Prada sequel hasn’t been confirmed, Puck News reported that Miranda Priestly will still be at the helm of Runway two decades later. Emily will reportedly be working at a luxury brand conglomerate that purchases ads in Runway, the outlet suggested.