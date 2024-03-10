Emily Blunt had her No. 1 fan, husband John Krasinski, by her side as she stepped out for the 2024 Oscars.

Krasinski, 44, joined his wife, 41, at the Sunday, March 10, awards show to celebrate her first Academy Awards nomination in style. The couple both wore white with Blunt rocking a glittery gown while Krasinski opted for a matching suit. They completed their looks with Tiffany & Co. accessories.

Blunt is nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role for her portrayal of Kitty Oppenheimer in Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer. The drama earned 13 nominations overall, including Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role for Cillian Murphy, who played J. Robert Oppenheimer, and Best Motion Picture of the Year.

Related: The Best Red Carpet Fashion From the 2024 Oscars Hollywood’s biggest names are blessing Us with their presence — and fashion sense — on the 2024 Oscars red carpet. Fan-favorite stars are beginning to arrive at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, March 10, dressed to the nines. We’re talking glamorous gowns, stylish suits and awe-inspiring accessories as well as major hair […]

“It’s all quite scary, the anticipation of it, and I think you just try not to listen to buzz because buzz can be built on sand sometimes,” Blunt told Josh Horowitz during a conversation at 92NY in February about the achievement. “And so when it did happen, and when it happened in such a far-reaching way for all of us in the movie and every crew member, it was magical.”

The actress confessed that learning about her Oscars nomination wasn’t as glamorous as some might imagine.

Related: Celeb Couples Who Are Both Oscar Winners Talk about Hollywood power couples! From Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones, to Javier Bardem and Penélope Cruz — and a few pairs of exes — there are quite a few duos who have both had the honor of winning Oscars. Over seven decades ago, Laurence Olivier took home his first Academy Award for Best Actor […]

“I did have a brief cry in the middle of Brooklyn, brief weep directly after picking up my dog’s poop,” she said with a laugh via The Hollywood Reporter. “I did pick up her poop and then I heard that I got nominated, so it was perfect.”

Blunt added that Krasinski, whom she wed in 2010, “had a really good cry as well” after assisting her with the dog poop. “I think he went and put it in the trash, and then we both cried,” she recalled.

Krasinski has supported his spouse throughout her Oppenheimer awards season run. The twosome attended the 2024 Golden Globes in January, but Blunt lost the Best Supporting Actress category to Da’Vine Joy Randolph for The Holdovers.

Related: Keith and Nicole! Miles and Keleigh! Stars Pack on the PDA at the Oscars Take a look back in pictures through the years of Ben Affleck, Meryl Streep, Charlize Theron, and other stars showing PDA with their dates, fellow winners, and pals at the Academy Awards

While walking the Globes red carpet, Blunt and Krasinski were spotted whispering, which led to rumors of a separation. After a video circulated of the pair chatting in front of the cameras, social media users tried to read their lips.

Many users speculated that Krasinski said the word “divorce,” while others claimed the actor quipped, “I can’t wait to get through this.”

A source exclusively told Us Weekly at the time that “there are no issues” with the couple, who share daughters Hazel, 10, and Violet, 7.

“They are absolutely not talking about divorce,” the insider said, noting that Blunt and Krasinski “think the rumors are funny and ridiculous.”