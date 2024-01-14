Emily Blunt and John Krasinski have been couple goals for 16 years, even if they’d consider having alone time over a romantic date night.

During a recent episode of Sunday Today, Blunt, 40, was asked a viewer question “from John K.” Krasinski, 44, had requested that host Willie Geist pose a single question to the actress on his behalf.

“Would you rather go on a lovely date night with your husband [at a] restaurant of your choosing or stay home and watch The Great British Bake Off?” Geist, 48, read aloud during the sit-down, referring to the amateur baking competition on the U.K.’s ITV.

Blunt immediately burst out laughing, covering her face with her hands to mask blushing. “I’m gonna just get this wrong,” she joked, pausing before revealing her decision.

“I would much prefer to go on a lovely date night with my husband,” Blunt eventually answered and jokingly shaking her head. “No, he knows I’m obsessed with The Great British Bake Off. And you know what? There’s always time in the day for that — between the naps, the school run and date night, I will be mainlining The Great British Bake Off into my veins.”

Blunt and Krasinski have been together since 2008. They wed two years later in 2010.

“It was one of those things where I wasn’t really looking for a relationship and I was thinking I’m going to take my time in L.A.,” Krasinski previously recalled on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in 2011. “Then I met her and I was so nervous. I was like, ‘Oh God, I think I’m going to fall in love with her.’ As I shook her hand I went, ‘I like you.’ It’s one of those things where as soon as you meet someone you kind of know.”

The couple, who have costarred in two A Quiet Place movies, later welcomed daughters Hazel and Violet in 2014 and 2016, respectively.

While Blunt and Krasinski remain as in love as ever, they sparked split speculation after attending the Golden Globes on January 7. As they posed for pictures on the red carpet, Krasinski leaned in to whisper to Blunt. Amateur lip-readers on social media speculated that he used the word “divorce” or said “I can’t wait to get through this.”

“There are no issues with Emily and John. They are absolutely not talking about divorce,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly, denying the speculation. “They think the rumors are funny and ridiculous.”