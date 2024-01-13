Your account
Selena Gomez Jokes She and Emily Blunt ‘Shall Not Speak’ After Golden Globes Lip-Reading Drama

By
Selena Gomez, Emily Blunt. Getty Images (2)

Selena Gomez and Emily Blunt know that the internet is closely watching them after their respective Golden Globes lip-reading scandals.

“We shall not speak lol,” Gomez, 31, wrote via Instagram Story on Friday, January 12, sharing a pic with Blunt, 40, at the AFI Awards luncheon earlier that day.

The two actresses posed for a solemn photo together, covering their mouths with one hand as they looked directly into the camera lens.

Gomez and Blunt made headlines when they each attended the Golden Globes on Sunday, January 4, to celebrate their own acting nominations. During the show, social media couldn’t help but speculate over the nature of their respective behind-the-scenes conversations.

Gomez, for her part, was spotted chatting with pals Taylor Swift and Keleigh Teller, the wife of actor Miles Teller, in between awards. According to amateur lip-readers online, it was rumored that Gomez told her friends that Kylie Jenner shut down the Only Murders in the Building star’s request to take a photo with Timothée Chalamet. (Chalamet, 28, brought Jenner, 26, as his Globes plus-one after nearly one year of dating.)

Us Weekly subsequently confirmed that Gomez “didn’t speak” with either Chalamet or Jenner at the ceremony. “There was never any drama,” a source told Us. “She never even ran into him.”

Gomez later explained via Instagram comment that she was actually telling Swift, 34, about “two of my friends who hooked up.” Chalamet, for his part, also denied there was any beef with Gomez, with whom he previously costarred in Woody Allen’s A Rainy Day in New York.

The drama inspired Gomez to take a brief pause from social media. “I’m off social for a while,” she wrote via her Instagram Story on Tuesday, January 9, sharing a snapshot of boyfriend Benny Blanco. “I’m focusing on what really matters.”

Gomez reactivated her profile several hours later, promoting her Selena + Chef cooking series.

Blunt, meanwhile, attended the Golden Globes with her husband, John Krasinski. As they posed for photos on the red carpet, Krasinski, 44, leaned into to whisper to his wife. Social media fans claimed that he used the word “divorce” or said, “I can’t wait to get through this.” Others speculated that the couple were discussing the weather, with the Office alum saying, “I can’t wait to get indoors.”

A second source told Us on Wednesday, January 10, that the pair’s marriage is not on the rocks. “There are no issues with Emily and John. They are absolutely not talking about divorce,” the insider told Us. “They think the rumors are funny and ridiculous.”

Blunt and Krasinski have not further discussed the viral Globes moment.

