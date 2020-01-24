Shy, but shredded! Emily V. Gordon says husband Kumail Nanjiani still isn’t used to all the attention he’s gotten for his new super-fit physique.

“He looks amazing!” Gordon, 40, told Us Weekly exclusively at a Los Angeles screening for the pair’s new Apple TV show, Little America, on Thursday, January 23. “He’s very embarrassed to talk about it, but you might as well get comfortable.”

In December 2019, the Stuber star, 41, debuted his ripped body in a surprising Instagram post. As he prepared for his role in the upcoming Marvel film, Eternals, the Silicon Valley actor worked his body into tip-top shape.

“I never thought I’d be one of those people who would post a thirsty shirtless [picture], but I’ve worked way too hard for way too long so here we are,” Nanjiani captioned the series of impressive snapshots. “You either die a hero, or you live long enough to see yourself become the villain … I would not have been able to do this if I didn’t have a full year with the best trainers and nutritionists paid for by the biggest studio in the world.”

After giving a lengthy shout-out to his newfound fit-spirations, the Portlandia alum gave a round of applause to his wife of nearly 13 years.

“Finally, the biggest thanks goes to @emilyvgordon for putting up with me complaining and talking about only working out and dieting for the last year,” he gushed. “I promise I’ll be interesting again someday. #thirstyshirtless.”

While Gordon seems to have grown fond of her husband’s new look, Nanjiani still has some adjusting to do.

“It’s my fault. I put those pictures out there!” he joked on Thursday. “No one but myself to blame. Listen, it feels good right now, but I know at some point it’s going to go away and I’m gonna be like, ‘Oh, man.'”

Throughout his extreme physical transformation, Gordon has stood right by her husband’s side. The pair tied the knot in 2007 and collaborated on the screenplay for 2017’s The Big Sick, a critically acclaimed indie film that chronicles the first few months of their relationship.

Little America is now streaming on Apple TV+.