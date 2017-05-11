Emma Roberts Celebrates the Launch of Kim Crawford Rosé at the Beverly Hills Hotel

—Emma Roberts rocked a Cult Gaia bag as celebrated the launch of Kim Crawford Rosé at the Beverly Hills Hotel in Beverly Hills.



—Zoe Saldana and Michael Rooker celebrated the premiere of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 at an afterparty hosted by Men’s Fitness and Remy Martin at the Skylark in NYC.

—Christopher Meloni and Rachel Roy attended an Avion Tequila Cinco De Mayo dinner at Geoffrey Zakarian’s Georgie at the Montage Hotel.

—Beyoncé rocked DYLANLEX jewelry in a photo she posted on Instagram.

—Kellan Lutz visited the Stingray cocktail lounge and visiting the spaQ at the QT Gold Coast hotel during the Gold Coast Film Festival.

—Ali Larter laughed with friends during the Stop, Breathe & Think Kids app launch at Rabbit Ladders in L.A.

—Jen Atkin celebrated a fun night out at Mane Addicts Prom ’17 at Avenue in Hollywood.

—Sasha Cohen and Tom Murro sipped champagne at the New York City Ballet Spring Gala at Lincoln Center in NYC.

—Nicki Minaj and Nas chatted over mac and cheese in Sweet Chick’s private dining room in L.A.

—Eric Decker, Stephen “tWitch” Boss and Sophia Bush celebrated the release of the “Be Bold” guided meditation series on the Inscape app, which partnered with Listerine’s “Unlock Your Bold” campaign in NYC.

—Katie Couric drank a VDKA 6100 martini while holding court at the Chaplin Award Gala in NYC.

—Jennifer Lopez wore a monochromatic look, incorporating sea-salt colored LAZYPANTS sweats and white sneaker-inspired Timberland hightop boots in NYC.

—Adrienne Bailon-Houghton hosted DeLeón Tequila’s Cinco de Mayo celebration at Doheny Room in L.A.

—Chris Pine and LCD Soundsystem partied and danced at The Cutting Room in NYC after Saturday Night Live.

—Bella Hadid wore Heron Preston while arriving at the Bowery Hotel in NYC.

—Joe Jonas was spotted in Soho with Sophie Turner while wearing new Overthrow Boxing merch in NYC.

—Executive producers Sal Vasquez and Franco Porporino, as well as Paul Teutul Sr. from Orange County Choppers, were at George Lopez’s celebrity golf outing benefitting his charitable foundation.

