It’s safe to say Emma Slater and Sasha Farber’s divorce was a long time coming.

According to court documents obtained by Us Weekly, Slater, 34, listed April 1, 2022, as their date of separation when she filed to legally end their marriage on Tuesday, February 21. The twosome exchanged vows on March 25, 2018.

Us broke the news in August 2022 that the Dancing With the Stars pros had separated.

“They’ve been apart for many months now,” a source told Us at the time. “They both have not been wearing their wedding rings and are each leading a single life.”

According to the insider, it was a “tough decision” for Slater and Farber, 38, to officially call it quits.

“It’s been a difficult time since they really care about each other and have been together for so long,” the source said at the time.

The twosome went on to both compete on season 31 of the Disney+ show. While Farber was partnered with Selma Blair, who was forced to quit during week 5 amid her battle with MS, Slater and Trevor Donovan finished in sixth place. The duo also made waves for their chemistry on the dance floor.

“A lot of the movies I do, it’s [the] romantic lead and you have at least a couple scenes that are intimate scenes,” the 90210 alum told Us during the season. “And you’re with someone who [could] very well be married or that you just met or you’re not in a relationship and so you have to create that and luckily, we’ve had a few weeks of getting to know each other to become friends and break down that wall and be comfortable with it.”

During another interview, Slater told Us that it’s “so easy to be myself with Trevor.”

“We have a very familiar and light chemistry,” he added. “It’s a fun thing. It can show up as passion on the dance floor, but we’re just having fun. We have fun every day we rehearse even when she’s about to explode because I’m doing things wrong that I used to do right. But it’s the levity and the lightness of our friendship and stuff, I think, that really translates to the dance. So we’re just 100 percent comfortable with each other.”

Slater and Farber, meanwhile, have continued working together after wrapping season 31 in November 2022, dancing a “cheeky samba” (per his Instagram caption) as a duo during a February 2 date on the DWTS tour.