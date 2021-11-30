Blowing the whistle. A fan was ejected from Tristan Thompson‘s basketball game on Sunday, November 28, after allegedly making disparaging comments about the Kardashian family.

The 30-year-old athlete and his NBA team, the Sacramento Kings, faced off against the Memphis Grizzlies in Tennessee on Sunday, losing 128-101. Things apparently got heated in the stands of the FedExForum when a spectator began to heckle Thompson from the crowd.

“Per multiple people around the fan that was thrown out of the Grizzlies game tonight, he was tossed because he was making comments about the Kardashian family in the direction of Tristan Thompson,” Memphis-based sports reporter Drew Hill tweeted on Sunday night.

According to Hill, “The fan was issued a warning card, but when he returned Gentry went back to the officials and said he wanted him gone, so the fan was kicked out.”

Alvin Gentry, the interim head coach of the Kings, was reportedly the one who was unhappy with the fan’s remarks. Gentry, 67, later addressed the incident without going into specific detail about the digs.

“I think [when] you pay for a ticket, you’ve got a right to boo guys, you’ve got a right to cheer for your team … but inappropriate things should never be what anyone should say,” the North Carolina native stated after the game, per the Sacramento Bee. “I don’t think it needs to be talked about or anything, but obviously it’s not anything that I’m going to tolerate people saying to my players, I know that, not without intervening and asking them to be removed.”

Gentry continued: “[Fans] can say anything they want to me or they can boo and do everything they want with the players, but there’s no room for saying inappropriate things in a sporting event. That’s not why you’re there.”

Thompson was traded to the California-based team in August after signing with the Boston Celtics in November 2020. Before heading to the East Coast, he was a center on the Cleveland Cavaliers for nine seasons, winning an NBA championship with the team in June 2016.

The Canadian athlete began dating Khloé Kardashian three months later and the pair welcomed daughter True in April 2018. Days before the 37-year-old reality star gave birth, Thompson was caught cheating with multiple women. The duo initially stayed together but split in February 2019 when the NBA player kissed Jordyn Woods.

Us Weekly broke the news in August 2020 that the on-off couple rekindled their relationship after quarantining together during the coronavirus pandemic. However, the reunion was short-lived, as the twosome called it quits nearly one year later.

“[Tristan] has nothing but love for his daughter and nothing but love and respect for Khloé,” a source told Us in August, two months after the breakup made headlines. “They coparent well together. He’d do anything for his baby girl.”