The start of something new? Disney Channel fans are feeling the nostalgia after noticing Zac Efron‘s subtle show of support for ex-girlfriend Vanessa Hudgens.

Eagle-eyed social media users pointed out on Monday, April 17, that Efron, 35, was officially following Hudgens, 34, on Instagram. The Spring Breakers star, for her part, has not returned the favor yet. Although some fans are claiming the actor followed his former High School Musical costar earlier this month, it remains unclear when exactly Efron added Hudgens to his following list.

Efron and Hudgens both rose to stardom after playing Troy Bolton and Gabriella Montez, respectively, in Disney Channel’s hit High School Musical film franchise. The duo, who played love interests on screen, took their romance outside of set when they confirmed that they were dating in 2007.

At the time, the Hairspray star recalled sharing instant chemistry with Hudgens. “For all of the partner things, me and Vanessa always got paired up,” Efron said during a 2007 interview with Disney, referring to his audition with the actress. “I was like, ‘They’re not trying us with other people.’ For some reason, we kept sticking around [for callbacks]. I don’t know what it was with Vanessa, but we kind of clicked from the very beginning.”

Hudgens later offered a glimpse at how her and Efron maintained a strong connection, telling CosmoGirl in 2008, “If you really love someone, you shouldn’t have to work at it. You finish each other’s sentences and have the same sense of humor.”

Us Weekly confirmed in 2010 that the pair called it quits after three years of dating. Efron revealed to The Hollywood Reporter in 2014 that he was no longer in contact with Hudgens.

The former couple raised eyebrows in 2022 when they both shared photos from individual visits to High School Musical‘s East High.

“Don’t you… Forget about me ✊🏼,” the Lucky One star captioned an Instagram photo of him posing in front of the school in Salt Lake City in July 2022.

One month prior, the Princess Switch star documented her own trip to East High. “Do you remember in kindergarten how you’d meet a kid and know nothing about them, then 10 seconds later you’re playing like you’re best friends because you didn’t have to be anything but yourself?” she wrote alongside a video of her dancing in front of the school, quoting the first film.

Following their split, the Gigi performer moved on with Austin Butler in 2011, and nine years later, Us confirmed the twosome had called it quits. Hudgens made her relationship with Cole Tucker official in February 2021, and they announced their engagement after two years of dating.

“It feels amazing. It’s so funny, I was talking about this with Cole. People are always like, ‘Does it feel different? [Do] things feel different [getting engaged]?’ That was always my question normally, but now I get to be asked it,” the Powerless alum told Today’s Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager on Friday, April 14. “And you know what, it actually does. There’s a sense of security. You feel so safe. It’s the best thing ever. I love being a fiancée.”

Meanwhile, Efron has been linked to Lily Collins, Alexandra Daddario and Halston Sage. He also dated model Vanessa Valladares from 2020 to 2021.