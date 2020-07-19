Farrah Abraham Tells Us Which Instagram Photo Had ‘Sports Players’ in Her DMs

Va va voom! Farrah Abraham isn’t shy about baring it all on her Instagram, but one particular picture caught the eye of quite a few suitors.

The Teen Mom alum, 29, dished on the stories behind her Instagram feed during a recent game of Us Weekly‘s “I Can Explain.”

Abraham recalled a memorable trip with her 11-year-old daughter Sophia in Paris, which served as the background for a sexy snapshot. In the photo, the former MTV personality is wearing nothing but a bathrobe as she gazes out the window with the Eiffel Tower in the background.

“So I was in Paris and guess what? Sophia’s first trip was Paris,” Abraham recalled. “She had her first, like, fantasy dream, princess girl Paris photo shoot. And she chose that hotel. I absolutely adore the bright blue skies, the flowers in our windows. I was like, ‘I have to get myself in this robe’ and that literally went viral and I cannot tell you how many sports players reached out to me after seeing that post.”

The Celebrity Big Brother alum also detailed another photo that showed her getting a shot in her butt from an esthetician in Las Vegas. “We were showing how to volumize your booty,” she explained.

Abraham admitted that she hasn’t had any procedures done while in quarantine amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“This is all natural. I am still going natural. I probably need to do something since I’m turning 30 soon, but everything, it kind of holds. I really need to be safe,” she said.

The reality star also doesn’t have a problem taking extra precautions when it comes to raising her daughter. Abraham told Us earlier this month that she’s not afraid of criticism because she knows what’s best for Sophia.

“I don’t really feel like I can be shamed when I protect my child,” Abraham said. “I think I’m doing pretty great. I mean, I’m cool to mom shame cause I’m the toughest mom. I can handle it, but I also really just don’t play into that because I protect my child.”

For more on what Abraham had to say about her Instagram posts, check out Us Weekly’s video above!