Kylie Jenner’s “rise and shine” meme has hit cruising altitude: An American Airlines flight attendant channeled the reality star on a flight from Los Angeles to Washington D.C. on Saturday, October 19.

As the flight arrived Dulles International Airport, flight attendant Cameron Blackmon got on the P.A. system and sang, “Rise and shine,” rousing passengers in the same manner that Jenner, 22, used to greet daughter Stormi, 20 months, in her now-viral video tour of Kylie Cosmetics headquarters.

Doing the lord’s work this morning on the red eye in from LAX. RuhISE & SHIyNE babes. pic.twitter.com/lb5s6rROLW — ig:cameron_blackmon (@macbackwardz) October 19, 2019

“Doing the lord’s work this morning on the red eye in from LAX,” Cameron, 25, tweeted as he posted footage of the funny moment. “RuhISE & SHIyNE babes.”

He told USA Today that the bit was a hit among the passengers. “Many were smiling, regardless of getting the joke or not,” he said. “I had a lady that worked with an entertainment agency on the flight compliment the nod to mainstream media and Kylie.”

He continued: “I feel like many airline passengers have gotten so used to the basics of flying that when they hear something out of the ordinary such as me singing ‘rise and shine,’ it puts a smile on their face. I love what I do and enjoy when I am able to brighten the day of my passengers.”

Jenner’s singing debut has inspired countless imitators, including fellow celebrities. Ariana Grande sang her version of the sunny greeting last week, asking Jenner if she could sample the line.

“Yes, yes you can @arianagrande,” Jenner responded via Instagram. “As long as I’m in the music video.”

The billionaire businesswoman also shared an image of her face superimposed onto the Teletubbies sun baby, and she made two “Rise and Shine” hoodies available for purchase from her Kylie Shop for $65 each.

Stormi had a hilarious reaction to a remix of the “Rise and Shine” line, thinking the voice was that of her dad, Jenner’s ex-boyfriend Travis Scott. “Daddy’s singing?” Stormi asks Jenner in a clip the makeup mogul shared to Instagram.

“No, baby, that’s Mommy!” Jenner responded. “Mommy’s singing!”

Scott, 29, gave the Instagram video his stamp of approval, commenting, “😍 wild ❤️.”

