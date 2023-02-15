Don’t worry darling, Florence Pugh is doing just fine following her breakup with Zach Braff.

The British actress, 27, was spotted walking with Charlie Gooch in London on Tuesday, February 14, according to photos obtained by Page Six. In the snaps, Pugh and Gooch were photographed walking hand-in-hand before stopping at an outdoor restaurant. Further photos showed the pair drinking clear beverages out of stemless wine glasses, smoking cigarettes and hugging.

Neither the Black Widow actress nor Gooch have publicly commented on their relationship. Their outing comes less than one year after Pugh confirmed her breakup from the Scrubs alum, 47.

“We’ve been trying to do this separation without the world knowing because it’s been a relationship that everybody has an opinion on,” Pugh told Harper’s Bazaar in an August 2022 profile. “We just felt something like this would really do us the benefit of not having millions of people telling us how happy they are that we’re not together. So we’ve done that. I automatically get a lumpy throat when I talk about it.”

The Little Woman star and Braff were first linked in April 2019 after the Marvel actress starred in her former beau’s short film, In the Time It Takes to Get There.

Pugh, who long defended the pair’s romance amid age gap criticism, and the Cheaper By the Dozen star first sparked breakup speculation in May 2022. Pugh and Midsommar costar Will Poulter were spotted together on a getaway to Ibiza, Spain.

“Ooookay. Man. This is getting a little silly now. No, Will Poulter and I are not dating,” the Fighting With My Family star wrote via Instagram several days later, shutting down the speculation. “We went to the beach with our friends, who are always about half a metre [sic] away from us in every picture, but have been cleverly cut out/framed out so that it looks otherwise. You can LITERALLY see my best friend in the corner of so many shots and Archie [Madekwe]’s arms at the sides.”

The England native continued at the time: “Regardless of your opinion on who I should or shouldn’t be with, at the end of the day if you’re complimenting someone by trolling another person … you’re just bullying. There’s literally no need to be horrible online — no need. Think about what you write. Think about who it affects.”

Since Pugh and Braff’s breakup, they have remained on amicable terms.

“I quite simply think she’s one of the greatest actors of her generation. She’s just magnetic,” the New Jersey native, who directed his now-ex in A Good Person, told Vogue in January. “You cannot take your eyes off of her. And it’s not just her beauty and it’s not just her acting ability, it’s that thing, that magic thing that transcends the screen, where anyone and everyone goes: I want to see whatever this person does.”