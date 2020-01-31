Awards season highlight! Gabrielle Carteris had a lot of feelings about Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt reuniting at the 2020 SAG Awards.

The BH90210 alum, 59, gushed over the moment that took the internet by storm after Aniston, 50, accepted the award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series for her role in The Morning Show. Pitt, 56, proudly watched his ex-wife’s speech before the pair embraced backstage.

“I actually think that was amazing. Clearly everyone was asking questions,” the SAG-AFTRA president told Us Weekly exclusively at the Casting Society of America’s Artios Awards in Beverly Hills on Thursday, January 30. “But you know what? When you think about it, it’s hard because personal lives being put out in public is kind of strange when you think of your life or my life. But they had a life together. So the idea that they’re able to celebrate their friendship? That’s great.”

Aniston and the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood star were Hollywood’s “It” couple in the early 2000s, but called off their marriage in 2005. Shortly after their split, Pitt went public with his relationship with Mr. & Mrs. Smith costar, Angelina Jolie. Fifteen years later, the exes have forged a strong friendship and have even hung out at Aniston’s birthday and holiday parties in 2019.

“We don’t want people not to talk to each other,” Carteris added. “So that was a nice thing, I think, for everybody to be able to see that … it wasn’t the end. Do you know what I mean? I think it’s great.”

Although it “took a while for Jen to heal” after her divorce from the Ad Astra star, the exes have “taken their time” rebuilding their relationship as friends. A source explained to Us after the now-viral SAGs moment that the Dumplin‘ actress “appreciates” having the support of her ex-husband.

“She has forgiven him for his past mistakes and what he put her through and is ‘over it,'” the insider said at the time. “Some of her friends are amazed at how she’s forgiven him and looked past their history, but she is a good person and doesn’t want to hold onto any bad feelings.”

However, those fans hoping for a rekindled romance between the actors might have to put their dreams on hold.

“Jennifer is not interested in Brad in a romantic sense or wanting to get back together with him,” the insider added. “They are friends and hang out when they can and that’s all there is to it.”

With reporting by Emily Marcus