A slip of the finger? Gemma Chan is speaking out about the “like” she gave on a Twitter commenter’s diss of her costar Constance Wu.

“Just to clarify – it was an accidental ‘like,’” Chan, 36, tweeted on Saturday, May 11. “Anyone looking for drama or beef, sorry to disappoint.”

The former model included a GIF of a woman contorting her body avoiding laser beams, writing, “Future me dodging the like button whilst scrolling.”

Just to clarify – it was an accidental 'like'. Anyone looking for drama or beef, sorry to disappoint. Future me dodging the like button whilst scrolling..👇🏼 pic.twitter.com/HY92pqQ6ND — Gemma Chan (@gemma_chan) May 11, 2019

The Captain Marvel star made headlines earlier this week when her Twitter handle was noticed among the likers on journalist Yashar Ali’s now-deleted tweet after Wu, 37, went off on Twitter seemingly in response to the renewal of her hit ABC show, Fresh Off the Boat. “Constance Wu’s conduct today comes as no surprise to anyone who has worked with her in recent years,” Ali, 39, tweeted on Friday, May 10. “She has a reputation for being rude, petty, mean-spirited, and ungrateful.”

Wu posted several tweets on Friday after it was announced that the series had been picked up for another season.

“So upset right now that I’m literally crying,” she wrote. “Ugh. F–k.”

She also tweeted, “F–king hell” and posted a now-deleted comment of “Dislike” on the show’s Instagram announcement.

The Golden Globe nominee later attempted to backtrack, tweeting that people were making “assumptions” about her words. “And no, it’s not what it’s about. No it’s not..what this is all about. Stop assuming. I said I was upset and crying. I did not say it was over a tv show. You’re making an assumption.”

She clarified further on Friday night, writing, “Todays tweets were on the heels of rough day&were ill timed w/the news of the show. Plz know, Im so grateful for FOTB renewal. I love the cast&crew. Im proud to be a part of it. For all the fans support, thank u & for all who support my casual use of the word f–k-thank u too.”

The following day, Wu posted a more in-depth statement about her actions, along with the caption, “These are my words. I hope you hear them.” “I was temporarily upset yesterday not because I hate the show but because its renewal meant I had to give up another project that I was really passionate about,” she began.“So my dismayed social media projections were more about that other project and not about FOTB.”

The Hustlers star went on to praise the show, writing, “FOTB is a great show that I’m proud of and enjoy. … So obviously I don’t dislike doing a show that is fun and easy and pleasant. But in general, I’ve always sought artistic challenge over comfort and ease. I was disappointed in not being able to do that other project — Because that other project would have challenged me as an artist — that other project would have been really hard and and not easy or pleasant at all.”

She concluded: “People can hold conflicting feelings in their hearts — that conflict is a part of being human. “

