Johnny Wactor’s homicide case is nearing its end after two assailants were charged with his murder.

Robert Barceleau and Sergio Estrada, both 18, were two of the four people arrested earlier this month in relation to killing Wactor in May. Barceleau and Estranda were charged with murder on Monday, August 19, according to the Los Angeles County prosecutors via Deadline.

Barceleau allegedly killed Wactor in the commission of a robbery, which could get him a life sentence without parole. In addition to the murder charge, he is facing attempted robbery and grand theft while armed with a firearm charges. Estrada is also being charged with attempted robbery and grand theft with a firearm.

Leonel Gutierrez, 18, was charged on Monday with attempted robbery and grand theft by embezzlement while he was armed.

The fourth suspect, Frank Olano, was charged with being an accessory after the fact. The 22-year-old is also being charged with receiving stolen property and three counts of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

The General Hospital actor died on May 25 after he was shot in Los Angeles while trying to allegedly protect his friend outside of a bar. According to Johnny’s brother Grant Wactor, the actor had just finished bartending and was walking a female coworker to her car when he saw a group of men trying to steal one of his car parts.

“We’re Southern, born and raised, and we would never let a female walk to their car by herself,” Grant told the Daily Mail in May of what transpired. “He came across them and he thought his truck was being towed. So he said something to the guys, like, ‘Hey, are you towing?’ And then once he turned around, he saw what was happening and he put his coworker behind him. And that’s when they shot him.”

Days later, the coroner’s report viewed by Us Weekly revealed that Johnny died from a gunshot wound to the chest. He was 37.

Months went by before the perpetrators were arrested on Thursday, August 15.

“It’s a great birthday present for Johnny,” Johnny’s mother, Scarlett Wactor, exclusively told Us of the arrests, noting that her son would have turned 38 on August 31.

Scarlett said she was “very excited and happy” to see the case moving forward. “I’m hoping to have [the suspects] tried federally,” she added. “I’m still hoping and praying for a stronger penalty … I know [police] don’t want them to walk, either.”

As Johnny’s case continues to make its way through the courts, Scarlett will be focusing on her son’s legacy.

“We are going to have some of Johnny’s close friends here and play board games, cook food and have cake,” she told Us of how the family was going to celebrate Johnny’s birthday in his hometown of Summerville, South Carolina.

Scarlett recalled, “When Johnny would come home, all his friends would come over and play games and reminisce.” Although she does “miss that laughter,” Scarlett plans to “do the best we can to tell stories and laugh instead of being sad that I can’t hug and kiss him.”