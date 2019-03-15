Team Meghan! George Clooney defended his pal, the Duchess of Sussex, in a new interview.

The Ocean’s Eleven actor, 57, spoke about what he deems the unfair treatment of the Suits alum, 37, in the press in recent months while appearing on Good Morning Britain on Friday, March 15.

“I’ve seen it when the press can turn on you for sort of ridiculous reasons and for … almost nothing and it seemed to me that it was … it seemed to be a little unjust, since she hadn’t done anything, except just happened to live her life,” he told cohosts Kate Garraway and Charlotte Hawkins. “She’s a really kind and smart and intelligent young woman, and they’re a really wonderful, loving couple.”

The Oscar winner, whose father is journalist Nick Clooney, clarified that while he believes “there’s a lot of really good press,” others have taken the wrong approach in their coverage of the newest member of the royal family.

“I think it’s unkind when you’re taking people’s parents and family life and putting that in the press, I think that’s unfortunate,” he said, referring to Meghan’s feuds with her half-sister, Samantha Markle, and father, Thomas Markle.

The American star said that Meghan, for her part, is dealing with it just fine. “She’s not a complainer,” he explained. “She takes everything in stride. Listen, you know, she was an actress long before this, and she’s been in the spotlight for a long time … She’s a grown-up and knows how to handle it.”

Clooney also stuck up for the royal while speaking to Australia’s Who in February. “I do want to say, they’re just chasing Meghan Markle everywhere, she’s been pursued and vilified,” he said at the time. “She’s a woman who is seven months pregnant and she has been pursued and vilified and chased in the same way that Diana was and its history repeating itself … We’ve seen how that ends. I can’t tell you how frustrating that is, just seeing them broadcast a letter from a daughter to a father, she’s getting a raw deal there and I think it’s irresponsible and I’m surprised by that.”

The philanthropist has reportedly been a friend of Meghan’s husband, Prince Harry, since connecting at a private charity function overseas years prior.

Clooney attended the couple’s royal wedding with wife, Amal Clooney, in May, and joined Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla for a dinner hosted by Charles’ The Prince’s Trust Group on Tuesday, March 12.

“Charles got really crazy and started dancing on the tables … I was surprised to see that,” he joked. “I was surprised to see him, he had such good dance moves. Tom Jones sang, which was fun … it was actually a really great night.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!