George H.W. Bush Dead: Jenna Bush Hager, George W. Bush and More Pay Tribute

Honoring a president. Jenna Bush Hager, George W. Bush and more offered their condolences and memories of George H.W. Bush after his death at age 94 on Friday, November 30.

Hager, 37, paid tribute to her grandfather in multiple Instagram posts. “Waking up missing this giant of a man who gave me everything. He taught me and my family about service, family, decency, the power of gentle words and a beautiful heart,” the Today correspondent wrote on Saturday, December 1. “I will miss him desperately but so happy he and my Grandmother are back together.”

The Sisters First author also shared an illustration of Bush, his late wife Barbara Bush — who passed away at age 92 in April — and their late daughter, Robin, who died of leukemia at the age of 3.

“This brought me such comfort this morning. I had the opportunity to talk with my grandpa about the afterlife. This is what he said: He answered without any hesitation,” Hager recalled. “’Yes, I think about it. I used to be afraid. I used to be scared of dying. I used to worry about death. But now in some ways I look forward to it.’ And I started crying. I managed to choke out, ‘Well, why? What do you look forward to?’ And he said, ‘Well, when I die, I’m going to be reunited with these people that I’ve lost.’ And I asked who he hoped to see. He replied, I hope to see Robin, and I hope to see my mom.”

The 41st president’s son, George W., honored his father after news of his passing. “Jeb, Neil, Marvin, Doro and I are saddened to announce that after 94 remarkable years, our dear dad has died,” the 72-year-old politician’s statement read. “George H.W. Bush was a man of the highest character and the best dad a son or daughter could ask for. The entire Bush family is deeply grateful for 41’s life and love, for the compassion of those who have cared and prayed for dad, and for the condolences of our friends and fellow citizens.”

Son Jeb Bush tweeted, “I already miss the greatest human being that I will ever know. Love you Dad!”

Barack Obama released a statement on Twitter on Friday: “America has lost a patriot and humble servant in George Herbert Walker Bush. While our hearts are heavy today, they are also filled with gratitude. Not merely for the years he spent as our 41st president, but for the more than 70 years he spent in devoted service to the country he loved … After 73 years of marriage, George and Barbara Bush are together again now, two points of light that never dimmed, two points of light that ignited countless others with their example.”

Dan Quayle, who served as Bush’s vice president, paid tribute to his former colleague. “As so many Americans did, I had true affection for the man George Bush,” he said. “He was a completely genuine, decent and honorable person. What’s more, he went into and out of the office as absolutely the same man. I think that exemplifies his character. I have often told my children, ‘If you want a role model in your life — look to President George Herbert Walker Bush.’ The world mourns the loss of a great American. But it also celebrates a life well lived.”

