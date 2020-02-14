If you lead, they will follow! Melissa McCarthy and Lauren Graham reunited on Galentine’s Day and Gilmore Girls fans can’t contain their excitement.

“It’s only taken 20 years for my growth spurt but I’m finally taller than LG!!” McCarthy, 49, wrote via Instagram on Thursday, February 13, on a snap of herself and Graham, 52.

For seven seasons — and a 2016 revival Netflix series, Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life — the two actresses played Sookie St. James and Lorelai Gilmore, respectively, who were BFFs, business partners and two staples in the Stars Hollow community on Gilmore Girls.

The photo of their reunion, which shows the former costars standing in front of a green screen, has fans thinking it could be a sign of another TV reboot of the hit series, which also starred Alexis Bledel as Lorelai’s daughter, Rory, Kathy Bishop as her mother, Emily, and Scott Patterson as Luke Danes.

“Please tell me this has something to do with the next GG series,” one Instagram user commented on the photo, which has more than 500,000 likes.

“Love you two!!!💞 #gilmoregirls #2020,” another wrote. A third user asked what fans everywhere were thinking: “❤️❤️❤️❤️ Could this mean what I think it means?”

Another social media fan commented, “You guys are shooting seasons for new Gilmore Girls Netflix series something, right?”

A different follower pointed out that the “LG” in McCarthy’s caption could stand for “Lauren Graham,” but it could also be for “Lorelai Gilmore,” causing lovers of the show to have hope for another reboot.

The duo’s photo comes days after GG’s creator Amy Sherman-Palladino revealed she isn’t ruling out another chapter of the series just yet.

“You know, it’s the kind of thing where we hadn’t planned on doing the Netflix movies,” Sherman-Palladino, 54, told Entertainment Tonight on February 3. “Never say never.”

She added: “It would just have to be the right time for everybody. ‘Cause it was [in 2016]. It was, like, the moment where Lauren’s like, ‘Hmmm,’ and Alexis’ like, ‘Hmmm,’ and Kelly’s like, ‘Hmmm.’ So we all just did it.”

In January 2018, the Marvelous Mrs. Maisel creator told Us Weekly exclusively that she would write more stories for the Gilmore ladies “if the time is right and everybody is in the mood.” “[It] could happen again — absolutely,” she told Us at the time.

Gilmore Girls ran from 2000 to 2007 and its Netflix four-episode revival dropped in 2016.