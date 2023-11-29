Dancing With the Stars pro Gleb Savchenko is further stirring the pot when it comes to Rylee Arnold and Harry Jowsey romance rumors.

During the Tuesday, November 28, episode, eagle-eyed fans spotted Savchenko, 40, holding up Arnold’s arm to show off a gold bracelet on her wrist. Arnold, 18, could be seen smiling and shaking her head as Ariana Madix and Pasha Pashkov received their scores.

Jowsey, 26, gave Arnold, 18, the Van Cleef & Arpels jewelry earlier this month following their elimination from the competition. (The pair went home during the November 21 episode.)

Arnold revealed Jowsey’s generous gift during a “Get Ready With Me” TikTok video posted on Thanksgiving.

Related: Couple Alert! Every 'DWTS' Pro and Celeb Who Found Lasting Love on the Show Since its 2004 debut, Dancing With the Stars has awarded many mirrorball trophies — and has led to engagements, babies and lasting love. For the pros, it’s not surprising that they find love with their colleagues after spending time together while filming, rehearsing and performing on the DWTS tour. Although it’s more rare, sometimes a […]

“You guys, I can’t believe he got it for me,” she said, showing off the bracelet. “I think it is literally the most beautiful bracelet I’ve ever seen. I’m the luckiest girl ever. Wow. It’s so cute.”

Arnold and Jowsey’s chemistry as dance partners quickly led DWTS viewers to start speculating they were more than friends. Romance rumors began swirling in September when the duo were spotted holding hands at a concert. As their partnership strengthened, so did the relationship speculation.

“For my first season, it’s kind of crazy that I was a part of the most-talked-about couple,” Arnold said during a Sunday, November 26, appearance on the “Lightweights” podcast. “We were the most-talked-about couple this season, and that’s just insane.”

Arnold also invited Jowsey to spend Thanksgiving with her family.

“Harry didn’t have any plans for Thanksgiving,” the professional dancer explained during the same podcast. “My family always goes all out for Thanksgiving. All the dinner, all the games. So, I was like, ‘Harry’s got to join. He’s got to have a Thanksgiving this year.’ So, he came along.”

Arnold further explained that her family made the trip from Utah to Los Angeles for the holiday. She shared photos from the day on social media, including one image in which she rested her arm on Jowsey’s chest.

“They came down to California to do Thanksgiving here so I could be there, and he joined, and it was really fun,” Arnold explained. “He had a good time, I think, and all my nieces and nephew love him, so it was really cute.”

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Deal of the Day 33 Best Extended Cyber Week Deals on Amazon View Deal Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Both Jowsey and Arnold have been adamant about denying romance rumors. The Too Hot to Handle alum called the dating speculation “unfair” while chatting with Us Weekly exclusively in October.

“We should focus on choreography and our dancing and not whether we’re together or not,” he said. “It’s not a dating show, it’s a dancing show.”