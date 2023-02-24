Ending their chapter. Maisie Williams and boyfriend Reuben Selby have split after five years together.

The Game of Thrones alum, 25, updated fans on her relationship status via her Instagram Story on Thursday, February 23, sharing a photo of herself and Selby. “The end of an era 💔,” she wrote. “@reubenselby_ and I have decided to end our relationship. Since we met 5 years ago, our connection always extended deeply into our shared, and separate, creative careers… and it will continue to do so.”

Williams continued: “This decision is something we are so grateful for as we can protect the magic, that we can’t help but emit, whenever we put our brains together.”

The British actress ended her message with on a lighthearted note, adding, “P.s no further questions, please, we must protect our children (my dog).”

The twosome went public with their romance in March 2019. “🍏 of my 👁,” he captioned a sweet selfie of the pair, making their relationship Instagram official.

Selby and the New Mutants star were later spotted attending Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas‘ wedding in France that June. The couple donned matching white ensembles as they toasted the bride and groom. (Williams and Turner, 27, were costars on GoT from 2011 to 2019.)

When Williams stepped out for the Emmy Awards in September 2019, she spotted a custom-made dress that her then-boyfriend helped create. “I asked Reuben if he would design something with me in mind,” she explained to Elle. “[He knows] my height, my shape, my likes and insecurities. He must’ve drawn up around 30 sketches, but we picked our favorite ones.”

The Pistol actress continued to showcase her love for Selby in May 2021 by wearing another one of his designs to the Met Gala. “It’s inspired by The Matrix,” she explained on the red carpet. “I have my coat and my Matrix nails. I’ve grown up on these American icons — women in film, these heroines. It shaped the woman that I became, and so it kind of made sense for me to honor those people tonight.”

One month later, Williams supported her beau at his London Fashion Week show.

The Emmy nominee gushed over the Contact Agency founder while celebrating his birthday in May 2022. “Happy birthday to the kindest soul this earth has known 💌 @reub_selby,” she captioned a carousel of Instagram photos, including one candid snap of Selby caressing her face.

Before calling it quits, the twosome kept their relationship relatively private, rarely discussing their romance in interviews. Williams paid tribute to the fashion guru in a since-deleted New Year’s Eve post in December 2019.

“This year was the best,” she wrote at the time. “I fell in love with a boy and I fell in love with myself. … 2020 will probably be filled with more days spent tending our pot plant children which sounds perfect to me.”