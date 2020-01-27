Camila Cabello Makes Dad Cry With ‘First Man’ Performance at Grammys

Pass the tissues! Camila Cabello delivered an emotional performance of her song “First Man” at the 2020 Grammys on Sunday, January 26, which brought her father, Alejandro Cabello, to tears.

The Grammys teased that Camila, 22, was going to take the stage to sing a song dedicated to a “special man” in her life. However, instead of performing the song for her boyfriend, Shawn Mendes, the lyrics were about her father.

The “Havana” songstress took the stage in a flowing pink dress with a train and sang the lyrics, “I know you’ll stay up late / Just waiting for me / You held me so tight / Now someone else can / But you were the first man that really loved me / Now you’re driving to the airport / Not just me you pick up anymore.”

At the end of the song, home videos of Camila as a child with her father played in the background. She walked up to Alejandro, who had tears streaming down his face, in the audience as she wrapped up her performance.

Although Camila made it clear she will never forget the first man she ever loved, the “Crying in the Club” singer is head over heels for Mendes.

Camila revealed on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in December 2019 that their relationship was a slow burn.

“We were awkward and nervous and weird, and now we’re older and nervous and weird,” she explained to host Jimmy Fallon at the time. “It’s kind of weird in the beginning, right? Like, it took me, like, two months to be able to call him ‘baby’! Like, I could not. I didn’t want to say his name, because we were dating, and I couldn’t call him ‘baby,’ so I was like, ‘Hey! You!’ … It’s weird. But it’s great.”

She also described how their friends and family handled their transition from friends to lovers.

“The people around you already know them ‘cause you’ve known them for a long time,” Camila said. “So it’s just like, ‘And, uh, now we kiss and hold hands!’”

The couple not only connect on a personal level but have proven that they work well together as music collaborators. The pair were nominated in the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance category at the Grammys for their duet “Señorita.”