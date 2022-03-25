Still smitten! It’s been nearly one year since Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton tied the knot — and the singers are still in the honeymoon phase.

The No Doubt performer, 52, gushed over her relationship milestone while appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Thursday, March 24. When host Jimmy Kimmel teased that her left ring finger was missing an important piece of jewelry, Stefani promised her husband, 45, that it wasn’t anything personal.

“I forgot to wear my ring,” she said. “It’s, like, the first time! I thought, ‘OK, I’m going to put it in the jewelry cleaner so Jimmy sees how sparkly and amazing my ring is,’ and then hello, empty finger.”

The “Just a Girl” artist continued to rave about the country crooner, adding, “I’m so embarrassed! I’m sorry, Blakey. I love my husband, and I love being married to him. It’s just the greatest thing that’s ever happened to me.”

Shelton and Stefani began dating in November 2015 after meeting on the set of The Voice. At the time, the musicians were both going through divorces, with the Oklahoma native splitting from Miranda Lambert in July 2015. Stefani, for her part, filed to end her marriage to ex-husband Gavin Rossdale one month later.

“I think if Gwen and I were being honest right now talking about this, I think in the back of our minds, we both kind of thought this is a rebound deal because we’re both coming out of a pretty low spot in our lives and we’re kind of clinging to each other to get through this,” the “God’s Country” singer recalled during a June 2018 episode of Sunday Today With Willie Geist. “But now here we are, going on three years later, and every day that goes by just feels like a stronger bond between the two of us, and it constantly feels like it’s going to the next level. That’s the way I think either one of us would probably describe it if she was sitting here.”

The “Honey Bee” artist proposed to Stefani in October 2020, and the couple exchanged vows the following July. Two months after the duo’s wedding day, a source exclusively told Us Weekly that Shelton feels “different in this relationship” than he did in past romances.

“Blake is much more secure with Gwen,” the insider said in September 2021. “He can trust her, and there is a mutual level of respect.”

Things didn’t change significantly for the longtime love birds after they made things official, but Shelton was “thrilled to be married again,” the source told Us. “He knew Gwen was his soulmate and his friends know he is the happiest he has ever been.”

The “Sweet Escape” songstress shares three sons — Kingston, 15, Zuma, 13, and Apollo, 8 — with Rossdale, 56. Last month, Shelton opened up about his sweet bond with the boys, saying he was “all about” becoming a stepparent.

“The example that my dad set for me was that [a child] was not even a consideration [in a relationship],” he said during the Country Radio Seminar in February, joking that he “didn’t know what [he] was signing up for” at first with the kids. “You’ve got three boys? Awesome! My dad did it. My dad raised me. I could do this. … And every day I’ve fallen in love with the boys as much as I do with Gwen.”

