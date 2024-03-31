Gwyneth Paltrow weighed in on whether she had “ever considered a poly relationship.”

“No thanks! Not for me but [I] have no judgment,” Paltrow, 51, wrote via Instagram Story on Friday, March 29. “I’m a one man kinda gal.”

Paltrow has been in a relationship with Brad Falchuk since 2014. The pair met on the set of Glee, on which Falchuk was a series co-creator and Paltrow played recurring character Holly Holliday. Us Weekly confirmed that Paltrow and Falchuk, 53, got engaged in November 2017.

“We feel incredibly lucky to have come together at this juncture in our lives when our collective successes and failures can serve as building blocks for a healthy and happy relationship,” the duo said in a statement in January 2018.

Paltrow and Falchuk tied the knot less than one year later in September 2018. For Paltrow, who was previously married to Coldplay frontman Chris Martin, the idea of walking down the aisle wasn’t something she was sure about doing again.

“For a while, I thought, I don’t know if I’d ever do it again. I have my kids — what’s the point?” Paltrow told Marie Claire UK in October 2018. “And then I met this incredible man, who made me think, no, this person is worth making this commitment to. I’m very much the marrying kind.”

Paltrow and Falchuk transitioned slowly as newlyweds. The twosome didn’t move in together until August 2019 in an effort to be aware of their kids. (Gwyneth welcomed daughter Apple and son Moses in 2004 and 2006, respectively, while Falchuk is a father to Isabella, 19, and Brody, 17.)

“We were just trying to be mindful and give them a little space and not move too quickly,” Paltrow explained during an October 2019 episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Paltrow and Falchuk eventually took the next step and moved in together. “Married life has been really good. We took a year to let everybody [in the family] take it in and let the dust settle. And now we’re moving in together this month,” Paltrow told InStyle in 2019. “I adore my husband. He’s brilliant and deeply kind. I feel like he’s a real equal too. And he pushes me in the best ways. I really like being married. It’s fun.”

Falchuk, for his part, has continually gushed over his wife. He shared a sweet message via Instagram in honor of her birthday in September 2021.

“When you live with this woman, a few things become clear. There are the obvious things – that she’s beautiful, that she’s funny, that she likes things the way she likes them, when she likes them,” he wrote. “That she is always busy — but also always has time for you. But the two things that really stand out are that she notices. And she acts.”

He continued, “A lot of people notice without acting. They notice. Then they complain or they gossip or they shrug. And a lot of people act without noticing. Sometimes it’s helpful, but that is a dangerous way to act. Because you’re usually just acting for yourself. But Gwyneth notices and acts.”