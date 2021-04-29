Throwback time! Gwyneth Paltrow shared details of some of her most memorable looks and reflected on her past romance with Brad Pitt.

“I believe I was on set with Brad Pitt,” Paltrow, 48, explained about the 1996 look during Vogue’s Life in Looks series on Wednesday, April 28. “He was so nice and we were a very ’90s couple. I know that the Calvin Klein leather jacket is one of my favorite pieces. I’ve always dressed with jeans and a white T-shirt.”

The Oscar winner also mentioned how the actor, 56, visited her on set during her first Vogue cover in 1996.

Paltrow started dating Pitt in 1994 and they later got engaged. They broke up in 1997, and she moved on with Ben Affleck, whom she dated until 2000. Paltrow then wed Chris Martin in 2003, and she is now married to Brad Falchuk.

The Once Upon a Time in Hollywood star, meanwhile, married Jennifer Aniston in 2000, but they separated in 2005. He then married Angelina Jolie in 2014. Jolie, 45, filed for divorce in September 2016. The Mr. & Mrs. Smith costars share children Maddox, 19, Pax, 17, Zahara, 16, Shiloh, 14, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 12.

The Goop owner has previously shared that she and Pitt are on good terms following their split.

“And I’m friendly with Brad Pitt. I don’t have any really bad blood,” she revealed in her Harper’s Bazaar February 2020 cover story.

That same year, the Seven alum reflected on how “conscious uncoupling” has helped her in her relationship with her ex-husband, 44, and been beneficial for their children.

“We lose all the nuance of life when we make it all bad or all good. Even when they are young, children understand that love takes multiple forms,” Paltrow wrote in an essay for British Vogue’s September 2020 issue. “I know my ex-husband was meant to be the father of my children, and I know my current husband is meant to be the person I grow very old with. Conscious uncoupling lets us recognize those two different loves can coexist and nourish each other.”

The Shakespeare in Love star later elaborated on the benefits that her divorce gave her in terms of learning more about herself.

“I have learned more about myself through [the divorce] process than I could have imagined,” Paltrow shared during an episode of “Anna Faris Is Unqualified” podcast in March. “And because I focused on accountability, I was then able to find the most amazing man and build something that I’ve never had before with my husband.”