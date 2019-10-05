No bad blood. Gwyneth Paltrow wished Dakota Johnson, who is dating her ex-husband Chris Martin, a happy birthday on Instagram on Friday, October 4.

“Happy 30th birthday to this absolute gem,” Paltrow captioned a photo of the Fifty Shades of Grey star, who was holding a dog.

In August, Us Weekly confirmed that Martin, 42, and Johnson had reconciled after a brief split in June. The couple’s reunion was thanks to their biggest supporter — Paltrow.

“Gwyneth is the one who pushed them to do it,” an insider told Us.

The Avengers: End Game Star has been on friendly terms with Johnson for a while. In April, the pair were spotted together at a party.

“Gwyneth is happy if Chris is happy,” a source explained to Us at the time. “She only wants the best for him.”

Us confirmed that the Coldplay frontman and Johnson, who previously dated musician Matthew Hitt and actor Jordan Masterson, were a couple after they went on a trip to Israel together in December 2017.

A source later told Us that the 12-year age difference fits perfectly with Martin’s personality.

“Chris is very young at heart, so it makes sense for him to be with someone younger,” an insider said. “That’s just one of the ways Dakota is very much his type.”

The Suspiria star was also feeling content with their relationship. She told Tatler that she was “very happy” with Martin in September 2018.

In December 2018, the couple appeared to be getting serious. A source told Us that the English rocker and the actress were close to getting engaged.

“Chris is head over heels,” the source added.

In June, however, multiple outlets reported that the couple had ended their nearly two-year relationship. The “Viva La Vida” singer was rumored to have been spotted locking lips with English pop star Dua Lipa at the 2019 Glastonbury musical festival. His rep denied the speculation.

Prior to his relationship with Johnson, Martin was married to Paltrow from 2003 to 2016. The former couple share daughter Apple, 15, and son Moses, 13. The Iron Man star, for her part, married TV producer Brad Falchuk in September 2018.

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!