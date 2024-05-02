Gypsy Rose Blanchard’s rekindled relationship with ex-fiancé Ken Urker is already hitting some major milestones.

Blanchard, 32, offered an update on her relationship with Urker, 31, on Wednesday, May 1, telling Entertainment Tonight, “Unfortunately tonight’s not date night. He lives in Dallas, and I live in Louisiana.”

The long-distance setup, however, won’t last forever. “He’s actually going to be moving to Louisiana to be closer to me,” she added.

Blanchard and Urker connected through a prison pen pal program when she was serving her sentence for the second-degree murder of her mother, Claudine “Dee Dee” Blanchard, who was found dead at age 48 in her Missouri home with multiple stab wounds in June 2015.

Gypsy was arrested alongside ex-boyfriend Nicholas Godejohn and pleaded guilty to second-degree murder. She was sentenced to 10 years behind bars, earning parole in September 2023 before being released. (Godejohn, meanwhile, admitted to killing Dee Dee and was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole after being convicted of first-degree murder.)

Gypsy and Urker got engaged in 2018 but split one year later. Gypsy went on to marry Ryan Scott Anderson in 2022 when she was still in prison. Following her December 2023 release, she filed for divorce from Anderson, 37, in March.

“People have been asking what is going on in my life. Unfortunately, my husband and I are going through a separation, and I moved in with my parents’ home down the bayou,” she wrote via Facebook. “I have the support of my family and friends to help guide me through this. I am learning to listen to my heart. Right now, I need time to let myself find … who I am.”

Gypsy subsequently reconciled with Urker — and they even got matching tattoos. The pair were later photographed kissing and holding hands at the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival on Saturday, April 27.

“I think with our history, we’ve always had a very close connection,” Gypsy said on Wednesday. “Having that foundation has been essential to our reconnection and we’re just hopeful for what our future has in store. You know, I know that I’m going through a difficult time right now, and so I just really am doing the best I can with moving forward with my life.”

Gypsy hinted that she wouldn’t rule out walking down the aisle again, adding, “I’ve always said Ken was my soulmate. But I don’t want to move too fast because, you know, I want to pace myself. I don’t want to put expectations and make things too heavy.”

She continued: “We’re just basically enjoying our time together and, you know, hopeful for what the future has.”