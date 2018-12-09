Hailey Baldwin got more than she bargained for during a new Carpool Karaoke episode — including a blast from the past in the form of Miley Cyrus.

Baldwin, 22, and fellow model Kendall Jenner jammed out to hit songs during the Friday, December 7, episode of Carpool Karaoke: The Series and when “Party in the U.S.A” came on, the two were surprised by Cyrus, 26, herself.

“I would be evil to her,” the “Wrecking Ball” songstress, 26, dished of her longtime relationship with Baldwin and her sister, Alaia Baldwin. “She would try to play with us, like me and Alaia, and then we would lock her out of the room and be evil.”

Cyrus defended her actions, joking that it prepared her for life in the spotlight.

“I had to. It made you who you are, you know? It made you stronger,” she dished. “Now you can always take like … the trolls and s–t. ‘Cause I was such a troll.”

Baldwin seemingly agreed. “Miley was the biggest troll to me,” she said. “She prepared me for this industry!”

The Hannah Montana alum wasn’t the only surprise that came Baldwin’s way during the episode. The Drop the Mic cohost — who quietly wed husband Justin Bieber in a New York City courthouse in September — looked a little nervous when she found out she and Jenner would be taking a lie detector test.

Baldwin’s first question, of course, came in the former of something many people are guilty of — snooping on their significant others’ cellphone. “Yes, I have,” Baldwin responded, which turned out to be true. (Jenner meanwhile admitted that she had created a fake Instagram account to see what her ex was doing.)

However, there was one question that had her stumped. Jenner asked Baldwin if her beau finds her “cool,” to which she confidently said, “Of course!” but it ended up coming back as a lie. “I promise you he does,” Baldwin said with a laugh.

Carpool Karaoke: The Series is available on Apple Music.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!