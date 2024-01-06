Halsey and Avan Jogia’s blossoming romance is nothing but net!

Halsey, 29, and Jogia, 31, were all loved up at the Friday, January 5, Los Angeles Lakers game the Memphis Grizzlies at the Crypto.com Arena in L.A. Jogia sported a gray suit with brown leather boots and wrapped his arm around Halsey. The pop star, for their part, went casual in a black tank top and ripped jeans as they leaned in to have a chat with their boyfriend.

Halsey and the Choose Love actor were first linked in September 2023 when they were spotted packing on the PDA in L.A. Weeks later, Us Weekly confirmed that Halsey (real name Ashley Nicolette Frangipane) and Jogia were getting closer.

“Halsey and Avan are spending a lot of time together and getting more serious,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly. “He’s been with her day and night. While [Halsey] working or with [their] son, Avan’s been there to support [them]. He even goes on errands and coffee runs. They seem like a good team.”

Related: Halsey and Avan Jogia's Complete Relationship Timeline Karwai Tang/WireImage; Robin Marchant/Getty Images Halsey and Avan Jogia are no longer hiding their love. The couple is Instagram official and has no problem packing on the PDA. The duo first sparked romance rumors in September 2023 when they were photographed packing on the PDA during a night out in Los Angeles, according to photos […]

Halsey, who uses they/them pronouns, shares son Ender with ex Alev Aydin. Halsey gave birth in July 2021 nearly two years before splitting from Aydin, 36. Us confirmed in April 2023 that Halsey had filed for full custody of Ender. By that September, another insider told Us that Halsey and Aydin were “coparenting well.”

While continuing to coparent with Aydin, Halsey’s romance with Jogia reached a fever pitch. They hard-launched their relationship via Instagram in October 2023, sharing pics of their coordinating Halloween costumes. Dressing up as a siren and a sailor, Halsey used their “Lighthouse” lyrics in a caption. “Here is a lighthouse in the middle of the deep,” the musician wrote alongside the photo upload.

Related: Halsey's Dating History Through the Years Not so bad at love! Halsey has had her fair share of romances through the years, being linked to multiple famous men. In January 2021, the singer (whose real name is Ashley Frangipane) announced that she was pregnant with her first child with screenwriter Alev Aydin. However, it wasn’t the first time she considered having children. […]

Jogia, who has previously been linked to Cleopatra Coleman and Zoey Deutch, often prefers to keep his relationship status private.

“I’m very self-critical in a way that’s hopefully positive [and] my ability to balance [that] as it comes to relationships … I’d love to be the guy who will remember to text you or send you that letter, [but] nobody in my friend group will say that I’m that guy,” Jogia quipped during an appearance on the “Quitters” podcast in February 2023. “I think I’m a very good friend, but I think there’s an emotional ‘out of sight, out of mind’ to a certain degree but I think I can do a better job with maintenance in any capacity.”