Hannah Brown is aware that her brother Patrick Brown’s marriage to Haley Stevens is the “weirdest thing” due to their shared history with Jed Wyatt.

“I think we all know, and I can say this, we’re in a much better situation now. But it was messed up,” Hannah, 29, shared during a recent appearance on the “Almost Famous” podcast. “I had a really hard time with it. For sure, it was weird. But, they are married now and she is a part of my family.”

Stevens was the woman who claimed she was dating Hannah’s now ex-fiancé Wyatt, 30, before he left to film Hannah’s season of The Bachelorette. Hannah accepted Wyatt’s proposal during her season finale in 2019. Stevens later came forward to say that Wyatt only went on the show to further his music career and told her “I love you” before going on The Bachelorette.

Hannah and Wyatt broke off their engagement weeks after his proposal due to the drama. (Wyatt has continued to deny having a “girlfriend” while filming the show.)

In February 2021, Stevens was romantically linked to Hannah’s brother Patrick. He proposed in December of that year, and they got married in September 2022 — with Hannah attending the wedding.

“They have a really great relationship, and she loves him very much, and I know my brother really loves her,” Hannah said during her “Almost Famous” appearance on April 29. “My brother has been through so much and has been in a lot of different seasons of life that were really hard to watch. … Now, she’s in his life and I feel like it’s really cool to see where he is.”

She continued: “Even though it was really, really hard and there was time there that was really tough, I’m very happy for them.”

Hannah called the entire relationship “a wild plot twist” overall.

Prior to Patrick’s wedding, the former ABC star confirmed to Us Weekly exclusively that she would be attending their nuptials.

“I just want my brother to be happy and yeah, they are getting married, and I will be there,” she said in April 2022. “I just want to support my brother continuing to grow and if they make each other happy, I’m happy for them.”

Hannah has also written candidly about her tumultuous relationship with her brother, revealing that things between them have “always been strained” in her God Bless This Mess memoir, released in November 2021.

“You can love your family and still know that there are things that can be triggering,” Hannah told Us in the same 2022 interview. “Because we love our family, we’re not gonna say anything. Or like you said, ‘You can’t choose your family,’ but the way that we grow up is so pivotal to these patterns that we find ourselves in.”