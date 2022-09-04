They do! Hannah Brown’s brother, Patrick Brown, and Haley Stevens, who previously dated Jed Wyatt, have tied the knot less than one year after getting engaged.

“The bride… You kidding me!?” videographer Justin Taylor captioned a Saturday, September 3, Instagram Story of Stevens, 29, getting ready for the big day. The Sweet Leah songstress later reshared the snap onto her page on Sunday, September 4.

Stevens and Patrick, 25, tied the knot on Saturday at the 4 Eagle Ranch in Wolcott, Colorado, surrounded by their loved ones. The next day, she also reshared footage from the pair’s reception as the newlyweds hit the dance floor underneath a “Mr. & Mrs. Brown” sign in lights.

While the former Bachelorette, 27, is not photographed in any of the social media snaps from the pair’s nuptials, she previously explained to Us Weekly how she felt regarding her younger sibling getting married.

“I just want my brother to be happy and yeah, they are getting married and I will be there,” Hannah exclusively told Us’ “Here for the Right Reasons” podcast in April. “I just want to support my brother continuing to grow and if they make each other happy, I’m happy for them.”

The God Bless This Mess author added at the time: “You can love your family and still know that there are things that can be triggering. Because we love our family, we’re not gonna say anything. Or like you said, ‘You can’t choose your family,’ but the way that we grow up is so pivotal to these patterns that we find ourselves in. [It can be helpful] if you could write in words, what your relationship is like with your mom or was like with your mom or your dad or your siblings, and then you can connect the dots of some of the patterns that you might have in your life.”

Patrick, for his part, proposed to his now-wife in Mentone, Alabama, late last year.

“12.18.21 ✨ I said YES to forever with my best friend!!✨…and it was perfect,” Stevens captioned a December 2021 Instagram post, alongside engagement photos. “💕Thank you to everyone who made this day so special! And to my FIANCÉE, I love you!!!💕”

Patrick was first linked to Stevens — who notably dated Wyatt, 28, before the songwriter met Hannah on The Bachelorette — that February.

“I love my brother and I’m just so thankful for all the changes that he’s made in his life,” the former Dancing With the Stars champ told Us in November 2021 of her sibling’s romance. “Because that just really impacted the way that our family dynamic is. Both of us have kind of gone on our own journey of healing.”

Hannah — who is currently dating Adam Woolard — was previously engaged to the country singer after he proposed during the 2019 finale of The Bachelorette. The pair soon split amid allegations that Wyatt was already dating Stevens when he joined the ABC dating show, though he has continually denied the claims. (Stevens, for her part, shared alleged text messages in which the Nashville resident had seemingly said “I love you” before leaving for filming.) Wyatt has since moved on with Ellen Decker, to whom he got engaged to in July.