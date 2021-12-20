Not the way you’d expect to meet your future sister-in-law! As Bachelor Nation may know, Hannah Brown’s brother, Patrick, is in a relationship with Haley Stevens, the woman who claimed she was dating Jed Wyatt when he left to film (and eventually won) season 15 of The Bachelorette.

While the former Miss Alabama’s season was airing during summer 2019, Stevens came forward and claimed that Wyatt told her that he went on the ABC series to pusher his music career, but he would be with her when he got home. Stevens also shared alleged text messages in which Wyatt said “I love you” the day before he left to film.

“I had to take a step back and make a sacrifice for a couple of months or a number of weeks for him to be able to have this opportunity. I was like, ‘OK, I love him. I can do anything for six weeks. We can do anything for six weeks, two months,’” she told Us Weekly at the time. “In hindsight, I’m embarrassed that I let myself be on the back burner that way.”

While Hannah and Wyatt got engaged during the finale, she pulled the plug on their relationship after learning more about his romance with Stevens. In her November 2021 memoir, God Bless This Mess, she claimed he “changed” his story every time they spoke about it.

“He knew this girl. They were friends. They had been to the Bahamas together, but just as friends. He had told her he loved her, but he was drunk at the time,” she wrote. ”Hiding something in order to ‘not hurt my feelings’ is still untruthful. It’s trying to have your cake and eat it too, and while it might benefit you in the short term, this is exactly the kind of behavior that ruins relationships. Forever.”

According to Stevens, Hannah’s sibling followed her on Instagram when season 15 of The Bachelorette.

“This was before Jed even got home,” she claimed on the “Reality Steve” podcast in June 2019. “Immediately, I’m like, ‘Why?’ Alarms kind of start sounding, I get a little uneasy. Like, why does he know about me? Why is he following me? That just seems way too coincidental.”

It would only be a matter of time before the twosome started dating, with Stevens sharing snaps with Patrick in February 2021. Wyatt was the first to address their relationship.

“At the end of the day, [Haley] was hurt. And she was doing her best to get back both at me and try to get some traction for her band, which, you know, sucks. But now looking back, I’m glad she did. Because otherwise, I would have still been where I was, you know, and I think it would have been toxic for everyone. And now, everyone’s happy. You know, Hannah’s in a great relationship, as far as I know. And I’m in a great relationship. And Haley’s dating Hannah’s brother,” he said on “Reality Life With Kate Casey” in October 2021. “That’s a little weird, [a] little confusing.”

Two months later, Patrick popped the question — but Hannah was nowhere to be found. So how does she feel about her brother’s relationship — and where do they stand today? Scroll through for everything we know: