Coming up roses! Hannah Brown joked about her time in The Bachelor fantasy suite and poked fun at her single status in new TikTok videos.

“When Chris Harrison asks you about fantasy suite week. 🙊😂🥀 #bts #thebachelor #learnfromme #foryou #fyp #cardib,” Brown, 25, captioned a TikTok clip on Wednesday, April 29, of herself holding a rose in her bed.

In the video, the Alabama native, who is currently quarantining at home with her family, poked fun at her time in the infamous room on The Bachelor vs. The Bachelorette while channeling Cardi B.

“You know what I was nervous for my second performance, but for my first performance was I like, ‘ah, ah, party with Cardi!’” she mouthed while looking at the camera and showing off her sassy moves.

One day prior, the Dancing With the Stars champion again made herself the butt of the joke while quoting Real Housewives of New York City star Ramona Singer.

“I don’t need find love, I love myself,” Brown said while holding and then drinking a glass of red wine on Tuesday, April 28.

She then breaks down, à la Singer, saying, “I want a man to hold me to want me, to love me to want me to be with me and I don’t know if I will ever find it!”

The reality TV alum captioned the funny video, “Me. #foryou #fyp #help #neverfitin.”

Brown has been keeping her TikTok presence alive while in Alabama, occasionally bringing her parents and brother into her videos, but she got her start thanks to her Florida “quarantine crew” made up of ex Tyler Cameron, his BFF Matt James and more of their squad.

Despite leaving Jupiter, Florida, on April 1, after three weeks together in March, her original quarantine pals haven’t forgotten about her.

“Hannah is with us always in spirit,” James, 28, told Us Weekly exclusively on April 21. “We’re not missing Hannah because she’s here with us, always.”

The New York native added: “She is always going to be part of the quarantine crew. We communicate [with her] via TikTok, another dance battle. So the relationship’s only blossomed since we squashed the beef.”