All loved up! Hannah Brown and her boyfriend, Adam Woolard, seem happier than ever if their latest social media activity is any indication.

The former Bachelorette, 26, shared a video via Instagram on Wednesday, August 25, that showed her dancing with her beau, 34. “I’m glad you exist,” she captioned the adorable clip, adding a red heart emoji and the Dan + Shay song “Glad You Exist.” In a comment on the post, Woolard replied, “Easy like … 💙.”

Some of the Dancing With the Stars alum’s Bachelor Nation pals weighed in on the sweet moment as well. “I love you guys so dang much 😍,” wrote Heather Martin, who competed on Colton Underwood‘s season of The Bachelor alongside Brown. “This is so sweet ❤️,” added season 6 Bachelorette Ali Fedotoswky.

The Alabama native began dating the model in January 2021. The couple made their relationship Instagram official the following month, with Brown sharing a photo of herself kissing Woolard while the duo rode horses. “Feeling all the love,” she wrote at the time. “Happy Valentine’s Day y’all.”

“It’s blossoming and can certainly turn into something serious,” a source told Us Weekly of the duo in April. “They are having fun and continuing to get to know each other.”

The insider noted that the former beauty queen was “handling this relationship differently” than some in her past by taking things slowly.

“She’s really excited about Adam and just wants this one to work, especially since their lifestyles are very similar,” the source continued. “He even posted about ‘values and purpose’ aligning, and you can tell he’s just as happy having her in his life.”

Brown’s fellow Bachelor Nation alum Matt James voiced his approval back in February, telling Entertainment Tonight that Woolard is “incredible” and a “really good guy.” Last month, the former Bachelor joined the twosome for taco night.

“Love a good taco and tv night with my favorite guys!” Brown wrote via her Instagram Stories at the time. She added of the North Carolina native: “Missed you. Thankful for you. Here for you. Proud of you.”

The University of Alabama grad hasn’t been afraid to gush about her boyfriend, either. “Adam appreciation post,” she wrote via Instagram in June, alongside photos of the pair embracing on the beach. “Just feeling especially blessed today to have you by my side. Thank you for everything you do for me. I’m one lucky girl.”