Saying sorry. Heidi Klum ghosted Drake in September but eventually decided to reach out to apologize.

The America’s Got Talent judge, 45, was a guest on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Wednesday, January 2, and admitted that while she ignored the “In My Feelings” rapper, 32, several months ago, she eventually did get in touch with him directly.

“Last time you were on here we talked about Drake and you not responding to Drake,” host Ellen DeGeneres said. “Has he now reached out again?”

“No, but I did. I said I’m sorry because I know it made, like, a huge wave after I was here. And he just made that face,” the German model replied, imitating a skeptical facial expression, which the Degrassi: The Next Generation alum sent in emoji form.

The back-and-forth between the model and rapper started in February when Klum appeared on the comedian’s talk show and gushed about Drake during a game of Who Would You Rather? The former Project Runway host was a guest again seven months later and revealed that Drizzy reached out after seeing her appearance, but she ignored the texts because she had just met now-fiancé Tom Kaulitz.

“Snooze you lose, you know what I mean?” she said in September. “He was basically a week too late. … Someone who I know knows him, and I guess he asked to have my number, and then he texted me. I was like, ‘Oh, my gosh. This is so weird!’ But I never texted him back, because I found the love of my life.”

The 60-year-old comic was shocked that Klum didn’t respond, so the former Victoria’s Secret Angel quickly expressed her love for the rapper. “Drake, I’m sorry I didn’t text you back,” she quipped. “You’re cool. I still love your music! I still love your music! I’ll probably come to the concerts very soon. It’s fine — I’ll buy a ticket!”

Less than four months after she described the Tokio Hotel musician, 29, as the “love of my life,” Klum announced the couple’s engagement. “I SAID YES,” she captioned a black-and-white picture of the pair grinning hard on Christmas Eve, adding a red heart emoji.

Klum was married to singer Seal for almost seven years before they announced their separation in January 2012. The former couple have three children — Henry, 13, Johan, 12, and Lou, 9. The Project Life author also shares 14-year-old daughter Leni with ex-boyfriend Flavio Briatore.

Drake, meanwhile, secretly fathered a child in October 2017, but didn’t confirm the existence of his 14-month-old son, Adonis, until he released his Scorpion album in June.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!