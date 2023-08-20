Hilary Duff has seen the Hurricane Hilary memes and jokes, and they’re so yesterday — especially when husband Matthew Koma makes the quips.

Koma, 36, took to TikTok on Friday, August 18, to poke fun at his wife. “Hey, so I’ve been living in the eye of Hurricane Hilary for a couple years now, and I just wanted to hop on here and show you guys what it’s like,” he said. Duff, 35, simply glared at Koma (who she married in 2019) as he brought her into frame.

Molly Bernard, Duff’s pal and former Younger costar, took to Instagram on Saturday, August 19, to suggest that Hurricane Hilary should be Duff’s nickname in the kitchen. “Hurricane @hilaryduff made this crispy rice and spicy tuna and now has the key to my heart,” Bernard, 35, wrote.

Prior to her husband’s quip, the How I Met Your Father star took to her Instagram Story to assure followers that she’s seen all the jokes, especially the ones that reference her 2003 single, “Come Clean” (in which she sings, “let the rain fall down”).

“I’ve gotten so many texts, it’s like my birthday,” she wrote alongside a meme with a screenshot of her “Come Clean” music video. “They couldn’t have gone with two Ls?”

Despite the memes, Hurricane Hilary, which has been downgraded to a tropical storm, is expected to be a serious event, with the National Hurricane Center warning of “catastrophic and life-threatening flooding.” Hilary has already brought rain to California but the conditions are expected to become more intense throughout Sunday, August 20.

Koma shared a shot of his and Duff’s daughters, Banks, 4, and Mae, 2, smiling in their rain boots on Sunday morning while conditions were still safe. (Duff also shares son Luca, 11, with ex-husband Mike Comrie.)

The little girls have heard their mother’s song “Come Clean.” In fact, they demand to listen to old school Hilary Duff music in the car.

“Someone played my daughter my old teeny bopper music, and now I have to bump it in my car at full volume,” she said during a February 2022 appearance on The Late Late Show With James Corden. “We’ve expired [Encanto‘s “We Don’t Talk About Bruno”]. We’re back into deep Hilary Duff cuts and I’m driving and it’s loud and she loves her window down and it’s horrific.”

Meanwhile, Koma uses the music to troll Duff. In a July TikTok, Koma, revealed his wife’s “beige flag” is “falling asleep 8 minutes after a movie starts on a Saturday night even though she sang a song about waking up on a Saturday night.” The short clip featured Duff sleeping on the couch while her hit 2005 song “Wake Up” played.

Duff doesn’t mind Koma poking fun at her. “My husband is a giant troll, it’s one of my favorite things about him,” she explained during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live in January.