Hilary Duff does not seem to be awake on a Saturday night, according to her husband, Matthew Koma.

In a TikTok video posted on Wednesday, July 12, Koma, 36, revealed his wife’s “beige flag” is “falling asleep 8 minutes after a movie starts on a Saturday night even though she sang a song about waking up on a Saturday night.” The short clip featured Duff, 35, snoozing on the couch with her hit song “Wake Up” playing as the audio.

Shortly after Koma uploaded the hilarious clip, fans took to the comment section to share their thoughts on Duff’s tendency to knock out mid-movie.

“Sir that is miss Lizzie McGuire. Let her sleep. Go find Isabella. She’s probably awake, different time zone,” one user commented, referring to Duff’s doppleganger character in the 2003 hit, The Lizzie McGuire Movie.

The musician — who shares Banks, 4, and Mae, 2 — is known for trolling his wife, especially via TikTok. In January 2022, the duo were enjoying a family dinner when Duff thought she spotted Jason Walsh, whom she dated in 2016. Koma decided to joke around by making a video of the potential encounter.

“Hil thinks her ex-boyfriend is sitting at the restaurant near us, but she can’t tell if it’s him or not,” Koma said in the clip. “Jason! Jason! Is it him? Is he looking?”

Duff immediately started blushing as she told her husband, “Please stop this.”

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

Walsh isn’t the only former flame Koma has used to tease Duff. The actress revealed that he had fun joking with her after they moved next door to her ex Joel Madden and his wife, Nicole Richie.

“My husband is a giant troll, it’s one of my favorite things about him,” Duff explained during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live in January. “Right when they moved in, for some reason Matt photoshopped a picture of Joel and [brother Benji Madden] in a photo with me on Valentine’s Day with like, ‘Happy Valentine’s Day, honey.'”

That same month, Duff expanded further on what it’s like being the victim of her husband’s pranks.

“I was told it’s national spouse day. You tease and give me hell Matthew and I love you so much. My own personal troll. Keep me please,” she captioned an Instagram photo of herself with her spouse.

Duff and Koma hit it off in 2015 while collaborating on Duff’s album Breathe In. Breathe Out. Despite briefly calling it quits in March 2017, they rekindled their romance nearly eight months later.

In June 2018, the pair announced that they were expecting their first child together. Their daughter, Banks, was born in October 2018 (Duff also shares son Luca, 11, with her ex-husband Mike Comrie). Koma later popped the question to Duff in May 2019 and the duo tied the knot less than one year later. In March 2021, they welcomed their second daughter, Mae.

One year later, in June 2019, Duff opened up on how having a baby with Koma made the couple an even stronger unit.

“I think having a baby definitely brought us even closer together and we feel happier and more in love than ever and so [the engagement] felt right,” Duff exclusively told Us Weekly at the time. “We are looking forward to our long future together. He kind of surprised me and I was like, ‘Yes! Of course! You’re my favorite person in the whole entire world outside of my kids. He knows he comes third.”