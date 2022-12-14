A tragic loss. Stephen “tWitch” Boss was discovered by hotel staff at Los Angeles’ Oak Tree Inn after his death, Us Weekly can confirm.

The former Ellen DeGeneres Show DJ — who died by suicide on Tuesday, December 13, at 40 — checked into the hotel on Monday, December 12, a source told Us. When Boss didn’t check out the following morning, staff members made repeated attempts to contact him by knocking on his door. Management later entered his room, saw his body and immediately called the police.

According to TMZ, Boss’ wife, Allison Holker, told law enforcement officials on Tuesday that her husband had left their home without his car, which was unusual behavior for him. Paramedics were called to the Oak Tree Inn shortly thereafter.

Holker, 34, — who wed the television personality in 2013 — addressed the tragedy in a statement to People on Wednesday, December 14.

“It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to share my husband Stephen has left us. Stephen lit up every room he stepped into. He valued family, friends and community above all else and leading with love and light was everything to him. He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father and an inspiration to his fans,” she said.

The Dancing With the Stars pro continued: “I am certain there won’t be a day that goes by that we won’t honor his memory. We ask for privacy during this difficult time for myself and especially for our three children. Stephen, we love you, we miss you and I will always save the last dance for you.”

The couple shared three children — Maddox, 6, Zaia, 3, and Weslie, 14, Holker’s daughter from a previous relationship whom Boss adopted.

Just days before the hip hop dancer’s death, he and Holker celebrated their ninth anniversary.

“Happy anniversary my love @allisonholker #9years ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️,” he wrote via Instagram on Saturday, December 10, alongside photos from the wedding day.

The duo met as All Stars on season 7 of So You Think You Can Dance in 2007.

“From the first week of SYTYCD as All Stars, I thought he was the cutest guy ever,” Holker told Dance Spirit magazine in August 2012. “His personality was so fun.”

Members of the SYTYCD family shared messages of love and support after the California native’s passing.

“This can’t be real. Allison, I’m sending you and your beautiful children so much love. ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️,” Maddie Ziegler, who judged So You Think You Can Dance: The Next Generation in 2016, commented on the last Instagram video Holker posted of her and Boss.

Season 10 alum Jenna Johnson shared a video of her and the DJ dancing via her Instagram Story. “May you forever be dancing in heaven and wearing that smile that lit up the world,” she wrote.

Boss also received a tribute from Ellen DeGeneres, who he worked with for eight years on her daytime talk show.

“I’m heartbroken. tWitch was pure love and light,” the comedian, 64, captioned an Instagram photo of her hugging the choreographer. “He was my family, and I loved him with all my heart. I will miss him. Please send your love and support to Allison and his beautiful children — Weslie, Maddox and Zaia.”

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress or considering suicide, call the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988.