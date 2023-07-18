Logan Paul and fiancée Nina Agdal are “on cloud nine” following their engagement earlier this month, a source exclusively tells Us Weekly.

Paul, 28, and Agdal, 31, are “ecstatic that they’re going to spend the rest of their lives together,” the insider says. “[They] are absolutely elated.”

The model, for her part, is “still celebrating the fact that she and Logan are engaged,” the source explains, adding that the couple “haven’t fully started the wedding planning phase just yet.”

Paul proposed to Agdal while on a vacation to Lake Como, Italy, in July. “Engaged to my best friend 💍,” he captioned an Instagram photo on July 9 from the moment he got down on one knee.

While the newly engaged pair haven’t begun checking off their wedding to-do list, Agdal has spoken with her fiancé about their future.

“They have discussed having children and know they want to start a family of their own at some point, however, that will come in due time,” the source tells Us, noting the twosome are “still getting used to calling each other fiancé (and fiancée).”

The WWE star hinted at his romance with Agdal in December 2022, sharing a series of snaps with his love via social media. “Lucky me,” he captioned the December 11 post, which included a video of the pair sharing a hug and a photo of them eating a breakfast sandwich in bed.

Agdal, meanwhile, confirmed their relationship status later that month ahead of ringing in the new year. “2022, the beginning of me and you,” she wrote on December 31 alongside a series of cuddled-up Instagram photos.

Less than five months later, Paul gave fans another glimpse at his life with the Danish model on their first anniversary.

“One very special year with my Danish queen,” he wrote via social media in May while sharing a carousel of snaps of the twosome packing on the PDA. Agdal replied in the comments, “Best year of my life 💘.”

When Paul popped the question in July, he took Agdal by surprise — a moment the YouTuber secretly recorded on video.

“So, you want to get married here? What about engaged?” he asked in the clip, which he shared via Instagram on July 10.

Agdal got a big grin on her face as Paul grabbed a box that he hid in the bushes nearby. “You are the love of my life. You are the girl of my dreams,” he said while holding back tears. “Baby girl, will you marry me?”

Before finding The One in Paul, Agdal dated Christie Brinkley‘s son Jack Brinkley-Cook for four years. Us confirmed in November 2021 that Agdal and Brinkley-Cook, 28, split.

Paul, for his part, was previously linked to Amanda Cerny, Chloe Bennet and Josie Canseco.