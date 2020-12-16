Family-approved? Kim Zolciak revealed how she and husband Kroy Biermann feel about her daughter Brielle Biermann exchanging messages with football players online.

“A lot of athletes will DM Brielle,” Zolciak, 42, said during the Monday, December 14, episode of the “HollywoodLife Podcast.”

The former Real Housewives of Atlanta star explained that as a former linebacker, Kroy, 35, often knows the guys who are sliding into Brielle’s messages.

“You know, Kroy is a crazy rare athlete and he definitely verbalizes what men want,” she continued. “But there are those few and far between [men] that definitely do want a relationship and a connection.”

Zolciak said that there are no secrets when it comes to which athletes try to connect with her daughter, 23.

“We find it so funny when these NFL players DM Brielle, and Kroy is like, ‘Oh man,’” she revealed. “Kroy has worked with them. He has a lot of great friends who are athletes.”

The Don’t Be Tardy star added: “But, Brielle also is a really good judge of character.”

The Bravo personality is mother to Brielle and Ariana, 19, whom Kroy adopted after the couple tied the knot in 2011. The couple also share four children, sons KJ, 9, and Kash, 8, and twins Kane and Kaia, 7.

Zolciak opened up about her dream man for her eldest daughter, saying, “I want somebody for her that is her partner and committed and kind and understands Brielle, because Brielle is a little bit of a diva. I think a mini Kroy for all my girls would be great.”

She added: “I think Brielle might be single for a while though because she’s like, ‘Kroy, you’ve ruined this for me!’ And everybody else agrees, and I would have to agree, I got pretty lucky.”

Brielle, who previously dated baseball player Michael Kopech for two years before their split in March 2018, told Us Weekly in September that she is not really dating at the moment, but has been talking to a “few guys” here and there.

“All types of peeps [slide into my DMs],” she exclusively told Us, most of whom are celebrities. “I feel like that’s really the only people who reach out to me. They’re all weird.”

Zolciak noted that the messages Brielle receives are NSFW. “I’ve seen more d—k pics on Brielle’s phone in a day than I’ve ever seen in my entire life,” she told Us at the time. “It’s like mind-blowing.”