Spending time together. Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are celebrating Thanksgiving for the first time in their Montecito, California, home on Thursday, November 26.

“They are going to have a quiet dinner at home and are looking forward to celebrating their first American Thanksgiving in the States as a family,” royal reporter Omid Scobie tweeted. “They plan to enjoy a homecooked meal with traditional Thanksgiving dishes, including recipes made with fresh vegetable from their garden.”

The couple, who share their 18-month-old son, Archie, revealed on Wednesday, November 25, that they had suffered a miscarriage over the summer.

“After changing [Archie’s] diaper, I felt a sharp cramp,” the Suits alum, 39, wrote in an op-ed for The New York Times of her July pregnancy loss. “I dropped to the floor with him in my arms, humming a lullaby to keep us both calm, the cheerful tune a stark contrast to my sense that something was not right. I knew, as I clutched my firstborn child, that I was losing my second.”

The former actress went on to describe her and Harry’s hospital experience, writing, “I felt the clamminess of his palm and kissed his knuckles, wet from both our tears. Staring at the cold white walls, my eyes glazed over. I tried to imagine how we’d heal. … Watching my husband’s heart break as he tried to hold the shattered pieces of mine, I realized that the only way to begin to heal is to first ask, ‘Are you OK?’”

The Los Angeles native urged readers to “commit to asking others” if they are OK while celebrating Thanksgiving this year.

“As much as we may disagree, as physically distanced as we may be, the truth is that we are more connected than ever because of all we have individually and collectively endured this year,” Markle wrote. “For the first time, in a long time, as human beings, we are really seeing one another. Are we OK? We will be.”

The Northwestern University grad wed the former military pilot, 36, in May 2018 and welcomed their baby boy the following year. A source exclusively told Us Weekly on Wednesday that Archie’s parents are “trying to get pregnant again.”