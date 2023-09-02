Former Impractical Jokers star Joe Gatto revealed that he and wife Bessy Gatto have reconciled after announcing their split in January 2022.

“10 years ago when we started out, I could have never imagined the absolute crazy ride with highs and lows our marriage has endured,” Joe, 47, captioned a photo of himself and Bessy, 41, via Instagram on Saturday, September 2, while celebrating their 10th wedding anniversary. “But there was always love. And me knowing that there is no one else I’d want to be my person.”

He continued: “I love your compassion, your resilience and your giggle. Thanks for this decade,” he added. “And I’m happy and hopeful that we will be able to get a few more in because we have proven with compassion, forgiveness and an open heart we can do this. Together. Looking forward to more of it all, including laughing together, memory making with our incredible family and of course…dogs. Love you so much Mrs. Gatto.”

The photo showed the couple, who married in 2014, smiling while enjoying the beach at sunset. Bessy wore a pink striped dress while holding a glass of wine while Joe wore gray trousers with a light short sleeve button-up shirt.

The pair previously sparked reconciliation rumors after they attended a Taylor Swift concert in May. “My daughter was beyond excited to see one of her favorite musicians and idols put on a marathon of a concert event,” Joe captioned a clip of himself with Bessy and daughter Milana, 7, singing along to “You Belong With Me” during The Eras Tour. “Me and Bessy spent more time watching our little girl lose her mind with excitement for hours then we did the stage. Such a great night by a truly impressive professional who loves her art and her fans.”

Joe initially announced his split from Bessy, with whom he also shares son Remington, 6, at the same time he announced his departure from Impractical Jokers.

“Alongside my friends, I’ve devoted a decade of my life to building this franchise and couldn’t be prouder of what has been accomplished,” he wrote via social media in January 2022. “However, due to some issues in my personal life, I have to step away. Bessy and I have decided to amicably part ways, so now I need to focus on being the best father and co-parent to our two incredible kids.”

Prior to Joe acknowledging their reconciliation, Bessy shared a series of photos via Instagram and reflected on their time together.

“On my 13th anniversary of moving to New York, and taking a chance on love, and only a few days away from our 10 year wedding anniversary, I think of all the changes we have gone through, good and bad. At the end, I would not change a single thing,” she wrote on Monday, August 28. “Everything that happens and everything that we go through brings us one step closer to where we are meant to be. And I truly believe this is exactly where I am meant to be in my life. I have never been happier, more content, and more hopeful for the future than now.”

She added, “On our wedding day, I thought I loved you more than I could ever love you. Right now I see that that was not true, I love you more now. Seeing the kind of dad that you are, the patience and kindness that you show, the joy that you bring to us, that is the truest love I have felt. The laughter, the tears, the ups and downs, the sacrifices and forgiveness that we have gone through, all of those things have brought us to where we are today. I can’t wait to go on more adventures with our kids, save more animals, and spend more time with our amazing friends and family. Here’s to us going from being babies, to having our first baby Cannoli, to having our human babies, and everything in between.”