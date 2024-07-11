Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny are officially back on.

“They’re in a great place right now since his tour is over, and they’ve been spending time traveling around Europe together,” a source exclusively reveals in the latest issue of Us Weekly.

The insider adds that Jenner, 28, and Bad Bunny (real name Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio) that the couple got back together because of their “undeniable” chemistry. The duo, who were first linked in February 2023, are currently “committed” to one another, per the source.

Kendall’s mom, Kris Jenner, is thrilled for her daughter as she “really likes Benny” and has welcomed the rapper, 30, into their family with open arms, according to the insider.

A second source shares that Kendall feels really special when she is with Bad Bunny since he treats the model “like a princess.”

“Kendall appreciates everything he does for her and how much he respects her.” the second source exclusively tells Us. “It’s hard to resist when a man treats you like you’re the center of his world.”

Bad Bunny and Kendall initially called it quits in December 2023 after less than a year of dating. However, the pair raised eyebrows in May after they were spotted looking cozy at the Met Gala.

“They looked like they were back together,” an eyewitness told Us at the time while noting how the couple were “hanging out and talking very close” at the Après in New York City.

The onlooker added that Bad Bunny and Kendall were acting “very cutesy” throughout the evening.

“They seemed like they were the only two in the room. They weren’t engaging with other people for a while,” the eyewitness said. “They were sitting side by side and they had permanent smiles on their faces the whole time. It was cute.”

A few days after the fundraiser, Kendall was spotted at Bad Bunny’s concert in Orlando at the Kia Center. The model wore a black hoodie to keep a low profile to keep things low-key.

The following month, Bad Bunny and Kendall were photographed leaving a FWRD Paris Fashion Week event together. As they were leaving to go to dinner at La Girafe restaurant, the twosome were holding hands and packing on the PDA.

A reconciliation was seemingly in the cards for Bad Bunny and Kendall. When they initially broke up, an additional insider told Us that the Kardashians star’s inner circle wouldn’t be shocked if they got back together at some point.

“Of course, they want the best for their friend, but they really didn’t feel like Kendall was as compatible with Bad Bunny as she was in past relationships with other people,” the insider said in December 2023. “At the same time, Kendall has had a few on-off relationships in the past, so they wouldn’t be totally surprised if she got back together with him at some point.”

For more on Kendall and Bad Bunny, watch the video above and pick up the latest issue of Us Weekly, on stands now.