Clean slate? Since Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian called it quits, fans have wondered whether the comedian will get rid of the tattoos he got in her honor.

The 28-year-old was spotted in New York City on Tuesday, October 4, with a bandage near his collarbone, where he had “My Girl Is a Lawyer” inked amid his romance with the 41-year-old reality star. Despite reports otherwise, a source exclusively tells Us Weekly that Davidson isn’t planning to erase the design — at least not yet.

“While he continues to remove his tattoos, [the photo] is from set and not related to removing the lawyer tattoo,” the insider explains.

Davidson and the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum were first linked in October 2021 after she hosted Saturday Night Live. During her debut on the NBC sketch series, the pair shared a kiss while parodying Aladdin. After going on a handful of dates in both California and New York, the duo confirmed their status with PDA pics in November 2021.

Kardashian made the romance Instagram official the following March, and she shared a closeup glimpse of Davidson’s lawyer tattoo via social media later that month.

“He has a few tattoos, a few cute ones that he got [for me],” the Skims CEO revealed on The Ellen DeGeneres Show at the time. “But the ‘Kim’ one is not actually a tattoo. It’s a branding.”

The Hulu personality explained that her then-boyfriend wanted a permanent tribute to their relationship. “I think he was just like, ‘I want something that’s there, that I can’t get rid of [it like] my tattoos,” she said. “[He] just wanted it there as, like, a scar.”

Us confirmed in August that the twosome pulled the plug on their romance. “There truly wasn’t drama between them when they decided to separate,” a source revealed at the time. “It was something they talked through; it wasn’t a sudden breakup.”

According to the insider, the exes struggled to maintain their spark while dating long-distance. “They each have busy schedules and the distance made it hard,” the source told Us. “Kim travels a ton and it was hard for Pete to keep up, especially with his filming schedule.”

Ahead of his whirlwind romance with Kardashian, the Meet Cute actor opened up about wanting to clean up a few of his tattoos as his career continued to take off. “I didn’t think that they would put me in stuff — like, the movie business. I thought after SNL, it’s a wrap,” he said during a May 2021 appearance on Late Night With Seth Meyers. “It takes like three hours — you have to get there three hours earlier to cover all your tattoos, because for some reason, people in movies, they don’t have them that much.”

Davidson went on to offer a piece of expert advice to the audience, teasing, “If you’re going to get tattoos, just make sure you really, really want it — and aren’t on mushrooms.”

With reporting by Diana Cooper