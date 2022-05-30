Taking a page from Kravis’ book? Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson shared an intimate look at their relationship when she posted three videos kissing and cozying up to the Saturday Night Live alum.

In the first clip in the series, which the Skims founder, 41, shared via her Instagram Story on Sunday, May 29, the couple faced the camera and stuck out their tongues. Almost immediately, however, Davidson, 28 — with a huge grin on his face — turned his head to kiss his girlfriend on the lips. While the King of Staten Island star was leaning in for a smooch, Kardashian first looked at the camera with a smile before closing her eyes and kissing him back.

The second video was shot in black and white and once again featured the pair making silly faces, both of them sticking out their tongues after the Hulu personality pursed her lips.

Davidson laughed as he pulled Kardashian in close in the third and final clip of the couple on the reality star’s Instagram Story. The Good Mourning actor planted a kiss on her cheek as he wrapped her in a hug.

This type of inside look at the couple’s love life is a rarity and a treat for fans. While Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have turned their makeout sessions into a public spectacle, Kim and Davidson have kept their romance relatively low-key.

The two began dating in the fall of last year after connecting on SNL in October 2021, when Kim made her hosting debut. In one skit, they played Jasmine and Aladdin and kissed. Though the pair were photographed countless times in the months since, they didn’t make their romance Instagram official until March, when the California native posted pictures of Davidson for the first time. Two months later, they made their red carpet debut as a couple at the 2022 Met Gala in May.

Despite keeping a low profile, the A-list duo have never stopped making headlines — particularly amid Kim’s estranged husband Kanye West‘s social media outbursts, whether he was publicly pleading for the KKW Beauty founder to take him back or blasting Davidson online and in his music videos.

Kim filed for divorce from the rapper, 44, in February 2021 and was declared legally single one year later. She seems to be smitten with Davidson, who appears to have bonded with her four children — North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3 — who she shares with the “Gold Digger” artist.

“Kim loves how great Pete is with the kids,” a source told Us Weekly exclusively in April. “He’s a big kid himself and makes them laugh.”

It looks like the comic may even have a tribute to the West children — and Kim — permanently inked on his body. Davidson was photographed leaving his standup show in late April, and eagle-eyed fans caught a glimpse of his new tattoo, which appears to be the letters “KNSCP” inked on his neck, which could stand for Kim, North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm.

