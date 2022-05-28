Wedding PDA alert! Following Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian’s Italian wedding ceremony, they could barely keep their hands off one another — per usual.

“Cheers to forever 🥂👰🏻‍♀️🤵🏻‍♂️🍾🦓🛥,” the Poosh founder, 43, captioned a carousel of Instagram photos on Friday, May 27, from their special day. In the snaps, the newlyweds posed for a series of steamy, black-and-white portraits as the Blink-182-drummer, 46, nuzzled her neck and caressed her foot while holding a bottle of champagne. A third pic showed Barker biting his bride’s ankle while she lounged on a couch in her custom Dolce & Gabbana short wedding gown.

“Forever my love ♾,” the “All the Small Things” musician replied via Instagram comment.

The Kardashians star and Barker wed for the third time on Sunday, May 22, in Portofino, Italy, surrounded by their loved ones. Kardashian’s children — Mason, 12, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 7, whom she shares with ex Scott Disick — joined the pair, as well as Barker’s offspring — Landon, 18, Alabama, 16, and stepdaughter Atiana, 23, whom he shares with ex-wife Shanna Moakler. The reality TV star’s famous family also notably attended, including Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner.

“KRAVIS FOREVER,” the Skims mogul, 41, captioned photos from the wedding on Friday, posing with eldest daughter North, 8 — whom she shares with ex-husband Kanye West, along with Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3 — and the Good American cofounder, 37, in matching black ensembles.

Kourtney and the Barker Wellness founder — who were first linked in January 2021 — got engaged after less than one year together in October 2021.

“I feel like I’m living in a fairy tale,” Kourtney gushed during an episode of The Kardashians last month. “I couldn’t have dreamed of anything more perfect. I’ve never in my whole life dreamt of getting married until Travis, and until this relationship.”

The PDA-heavy couple previously held two smaller wedding ceremonies before last weekend’s. They celebrated their love at an intimate affair in Las Vegas in April without a marriage license before getting legally wed in a small courthouse wedding in Santa Barbara, California earlier this month. Barker’s dad, Randy Barker, and Kourtney’s maternal grandmother, Mary Jo “MJ” Campbell, served as witnesses at the courthouse.

Friday’s PDA pics are hardly the first time Travis and Kourtney showed off their intimate relationship details.

“Our last egg retrieval was not successful so our new thing that we are going to be trying is a panchakarma cleanse. It is Ayurvedic and it is like 3,000 years old, which will get all of the toxins that are deep within our tissue out of our bodies to have better quality eggs,” the Hulu personality revealed on the Thursday, May 26, episode of The Kardashians about her sex fast with her then-fiancé. “I kept telling Travis about this. This is the one thing that we haven’t tried that he has heard me talk about.”

While the pair hoped the cleanse could impact their chances of having a biological child via In Vitro Fertilization (IVF), the musician was wary at first. “I miss caffeine, I miss having sex and I miss exercising,” Travis noted in the episode.

Listen to Us Weekly's Hot Hollywood as each week the editors of Us break down the hottest entertainment news stories!