Oh, mama! Ivana Trump spoke out about her son Donald Trump Jr.‘s cheating scandal and divorce, saying she doesn’t “know that many men who can keep their zippers up.”

The socialite, 69, who was married to Donald Trump for 25 years until they divorced in 1992, is the mother of Donald Jr., Ivanka and Eric Trump, and said in an interview with the New York Post‘s Page Six on Saturday, April 21, that she was the one who called the president to let him know about their son’s split.

“Of course, he was not happy,” she said.

As previously reported, Vanessa Trump, filed for divorce from her husband of 12 years in March. Us Weekly broke the news days later that the businessman had an affair with Aubrey O’Day after they met on the set of Celebrity Apprentice in 2011.

Ivana, who filed for divorce from Donald Sr. after he cheated on her with Marla Maples, voiced her opinion about her son’s affair.

“It’s always distressing because I’ve been there,” she told Page Six. “But who am I to judge and who knows what was the situation at that moment?”

“It’s a long time ago now,” she added. “So I think Vanessa knew all along and maybe she just couldn’t get over the hurt to forgive him. But I honestly don’t know that many men who can keep their zippers up.”

As Us previously reported, Vanessa, 40, learned of Donald Jr.’s affair after finding emails to the Danity Kane singer and confronted O’Day in a phone call where she got some of the couple’s five children on the line. “Vanessa went crazy and was super jealous,” a source told Us.

While Ivana is “very sad” about the breakup she’s not worried about her 40-year-old son.

“Donald Jr. is a good-looking guy. He is successful. He is not going to have a problem to find a girl,” she said, adding that his estranged wife might not find it so easy to move on.

“Who is going to date and marry the woman who has five children?” Ivana said. “Especially since she is young and she might want to have more.”

