Jake Paul deleted his viral tweet calling out Zayn Malik — and blamed the post on the effects of alcohol.

“Someone needs to take my phone when i’m drunk because I am a f–king idiot,” the YouTuber, 23, tweeted on Sunday, February 23.

Paul made headlines earlier on Sunday when he tweeted about running into the “Pillowtalk” singer, 27, in Las Vegas during the Deontay Wilder vs. Tyson Fury fight.

“Almost had to clap up zane [sic] from 1 direction because he is a little guy and has an attitude and basically told me to f–k off for no reason when I was being nice to him,” he wrote in the since-deleted post. “Zane ik you’re reading this… stop being angry cause u came home alone to ur big ass hotel room hahaha.”

Malik’s off-on girlfriend, Gigi Hadid, was quick to clap back at the social media personality, writing, “Lol cause he doesn’t care to hang w you and your embarrassing crew of YouTube groupies ..? Home alone with his best friends like a respectful king cause he has me, sweetie. Unbothered by your irrelevant ugly ass. Go to bed …”

Us Weekly broke the news in January that the former One Direction member and the model, 24, are giving their relationship another try. They previously dated from November 2015 to March 2018 and again from April 2018 to January 2019.

“They got back together very recently,” a source told Us. “They have been trying to make it work for three months but it has been slow and steady.”

Hadid later confirmed the news on her photography Instagram account, @gisposable. “HEY VALENTINE,” she captioned a throwback photo of Malik on her mother Yolanda Hadid’s Pennsylvania farm.

Prior to rekindling her romance with the former boy bander, the runway star had a brief fling with The Bachelorette alum Tyler Cameron from August to October 2019. After their split, a source told Us that Hadid still had “some lingering feelings for” Malik.