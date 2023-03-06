Never too late. Jake “The Snake” Roberts is back together with ex-wife Cheryl Hagood 24 years after their divorce.

Hagood took to Facebook to share the good news. “So, after 24 years of Jake & I being apart, he has rekindled our relationship and in the last two years he has been showing me love without the demons. ❤️,” she wrote on Sunday, March 5.

The wrestler, 67, married Hagood in 1984. They welcomed four children together but finalized their divorce in 2000. At the time, Roberts (real name Aurelian Smith Jr.) was struggling with alcohol and drug addiction, which Hagood said was to blame for their split.

“Love was about joy, love was about pain. Love was about giving in and then knowing when to walk away🖤,” Hagood, who played a part in Roberts’ WWE story line in the late 1980s, wrote in her Facebook message. “Jake’s toughest fight were addictions. Addiction comes to destroy marriage & family relationships.”

Following his split from his second wife, the WWE alum married Judy Lynn in 2006, but they called it quits in 2011.

After his divorces and retirement from wrestling, Roberts’ journey to sobriety was revealed in the 2015 documentary, The Resurrection of Jake the Snake. Hagood said it was his recovery that helped them reunite.

“Making peace with past hurt and pain. Learning to forgive and trust again. Addiction doesn’t have to win. With this said, I pray for marriages & families that are being affected by addiction. 🙏🏻,” she concluded her Facebook post.

Meanwhile, Roberts said he’s forever done with drugs and alcohol. “It’s real simple. I became a man,” he told The Ringer last month. “Each day that I stay sober is another victory for me. Believe me when I say there ain’t no way in hell I’m picking up again. I enjoy who I am today. I like waking up and looking in the mirror and saying, ‘Hey, dude, you’re a bad son of a bitch, man, come on, let’s kick some more ass.’”

Fellow wrestler Diamond Dallas Page has helped Roberts on his journey to getting clean and gushed about his pal getting back together with Hagood.

“Today he’s back with his wife, Cheryl. Are you kidding me? That’s the coolest thing ever,” Page told The Ringer. “They were at my party this year, and Jake doesn’t normally do parties because he doesn’t want to be around the alcohol and liquor. But now he’s cool. He’s good with it, and they’re great together. My wife, Paige, and Cheryl and Jake, we all went up to Boston to go to see Aerosmith, and we saw them at Fenway. Jake right now is living his best life.”